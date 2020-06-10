All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 2866 Aramingo Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2866 Aramingo Ave
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

2866 Aramingo Ave

2866 Aramingo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2866 Aramingo Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19134
Richmond

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Very nice 2nd Floor Apartment - Property Id: 192902

. Beautiful!! Newly renovated. ! Shared laundry .2nd floor apartment
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/192902
Property Id 192902

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5904100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2866 Aramingo Ave have any available units?
2866 Aramingo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 2866 Aramingo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2866 Aramingo Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2866 Aramingo Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2866 Aramingo Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2866 Aramingo Ave offer parking?
No, 2866 Aramingo Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2866 Aramingo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2866 Aramingo Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2866 Aramingo Ave have a pool?
No, 2866 Aramingo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2866 Aramingo Ave have accessible units?
No, 2866 Aramingo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2866 Aramingo Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2866 Aramingo Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2866 Aramingo Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2866 Aramingo Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crane Chinatown
1001 Vine Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Griffin Center City
1338 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Dalian on the Park
500 N 21st St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Donna Court Apartments
631 Dupont St
Philadelphia, PA 19128
West Village Apartments
800 North 48th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Oak Lynne Apartments
6610 N 8th St
Philadelphia, PA 19138
Julian Krinsky Wyoming
6047 North 10th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19141
Hamilton Court
101 S 39th St
Philadelphia, PA 19104

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University