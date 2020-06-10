Rent Calculator
Philadelphia, PA
/
2866 Aramingo Ave
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM
2866 Aramingo Ave
2866 Aramingo Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
2866 Aramingo Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19134
Richmond
Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Very nice 2nd Floor Apartment - Property Id: 192902
. Beautiful!! Newly renovated. ! Shared laundry .2nd floor apartment
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/192902
Property Id 192902
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5904100)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2866 Aramingo Ave have any available units?
2866 Aramingo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Philadelphia, PA
.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Philadelphia Rent Report
.
Is 2866 Aramingo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2866 Aramingo Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2866 Aramingo Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2866 Aramingo Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Philadelphia
.
Does 2866 Aramingo Ave offer parking?
No, 2866 Aramingo Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2866 Aramingo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2866 Aramingo Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2866 Aramingo Ave have a pool?
No, 2866 Aramingo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2866 Aramingo Ave have accessible units?
No, 2866 Aramingo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2866 Aramingo Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2866 Aramingo Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2866 Aramingo Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2866 Aramingo Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
