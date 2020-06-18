2720 Latona St.

Amenities
Fantastic Gray's Ferry 2 bedroom Home! - *** 1 MONTH FREE WITH A 2 YEAR LEASE!! ***
This spacious, newly renovated 2 bed / 1 bath Grays Ferry row home boasts hardwood floors on the first floor and carpeting upstairs, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a large backyard. Full size washer/dryer is in the basement for the tenants' convenience. The property is located close to the Schuylkill River Trail, University City, South Street, etc. Public transportation is easily accessible. Schedule your showing today!
Tenant pays all utilities.. First, last, and security deposit are required for move in. Good income and credit are required.
