Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

2720 Latona St.

2720 Latona Street · No Longer Available
Location

2720 Latona Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Grays Ferry

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Fantastic Gray's Ferry 2 bedroom Home! - *** 1 MONTH FREE WITH A 2 YEAR LEASE!! ***

This spacious, newly renovated 2 bed / 1 bath Grays Ferry row home boasts hardwood floors on the first floor and carpeting upstairs, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a large backyard. Full size washer/dryer is in the basement for the tenants' convenience. The property is located close to the Schuylkill River Trail, University City, South Street, etc. Public transportation is easily accessible. Schedule your showing today!
Tenant pays all utilities.. First, last, and security deposit are required for move in. Good income and credit are required.

Book your showing with Deedee Rodriguez (TCS Management) while this great rental remains available!

***********************************************************************************
PLEASE TEXT DEEDEE RODRIGUEZ FOR AN APPOINTMENT: 215-275-2394
***********************************************************************************

Deedee Rodriguez
PA License RS334933
TCS Management Services
107 S. 2nd Street (3rd Floor)
Philadelphia, PA 19106
OFFICE: 215-383-1439
CELL: 215-275-2394

(RLNE5685382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2720 Latona St. have any available units?
2720 Latona St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2720 Latona St. have?
Some of 2720 Latona St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2720 Latona St. currently offering any rent specials?
2720 Latona St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 Latona St. pet-friendly?
No, 2720 Latona St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2720 Latona St. offer parking?
No, 2720 Latona St. does not offer parking.
Does 2720 Latona St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2720 Latona St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 Latona St. have a pool?
No, 2720 Latona St. does not have a pool.
Does 2720 Latona St. have accessible units?
No, 2720 Latona St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 Latona St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2720 Latona St. does not have units with dishwashers.
