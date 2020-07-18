2705 West Allegheny Avenue - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Electric bill included in rent!

This is a beautiful 3BR 1Bathroom apartment in Allegheny West. 2nd floor of a very nice duplex. Gas heat, washer and dryer in the unit. Renovated from top to bottom. Everything is brand new. No carpets. This cozy home offers kitchen3 bedrooms, bathroom. There is no living room. 3 separate bedrooms. Very cozy and lots of natural light. On-street parking. Steps away from bus service to the city, shops, and restaurants. Easy access to Lincoln Drive and minutes from the city.



DETAILS: - $45 app fee - Full background checks. (run Eviction Check, Credit History and Criminal Record check.) - 3-months rent to move-in (Must have proof of income) - Tenant is responsible for water and gas bills. Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed. No previous evictions accepted.