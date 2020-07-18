All apartments in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
2705 West Allegheny Avenue - 2
Last updated July 1 2020 at 4:15 AM

2705 West Allegheny Avenue - 2

2705 West Allegheny Avenue · (267) 929-1500
Philadelphia
Allegheny West
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2705 West Allegheny Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19129
Allegheny West

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Electric bill included in rent!
This is a beautiful 3BR 1Bathroom apartment in Allegheny West. 2nd floor of a very nice duplex. Gas heat, washer and dryer in the unit. Renovated from top to bottom. Everything is brand new. No carpets. This cozy home offers kitchen3 bedrooms, bathroom. There is no living room. 3 separate bedrooms. Very cozy and lots of natural light. On-street parking. Steps away from bus service to the city, shops, and restaurants. Easy access to Lincoln Drive and minutes from the city.

DETAILS: - $45 app fee - Full background checks. (run Eviction Check, Credit History and Criminal Record check.) - 3-months rent to move-in (Must have proof of income) - Tenant is responsible for water and gas bills. Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed. No previous evictions accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2705 West Allegheny Avenue - 2 have any available units?
2705 West Allegheny Avenue - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2705 West Allegheny Avenue - 2 have?
Some of 2705 West Allegheny Avenue - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2705 West Allegheny Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2705 West Allegheny Avenue - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2705 West Allegheny Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2705 West Allegheny Avenue - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2705 West Allegheny Avenue - 2 offer parking?
No, 2705 West Allegheny Avenue - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2705 West Allegheny Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2705 West Allegheny Avenue - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2705 West Allegheny Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 2705 West Allegheny Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2705 West Allegheny Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 2705 West Allegheny Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2705 West Allegheny Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2705 West Allegheny Avenue - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
