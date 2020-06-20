All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

27 North Edgewood Street

27 North Edgewood Street · No Longer Available
Location

27 North Edgewood Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139
Haddington

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
27 N Edgewood St - Beautiful 3br/1ba located on quiet block in West Philadelphia. Spacious rooms and updated kitchen & bath. Schedule your showing today!

(RLNE2802229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 North Edgewood Street have any available units?
27 North Edgewood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 27 North Edgewood Street currently offering any rent specials?
27 North Edgewood Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 North Edgewood Street pet-friendly?
No, 27 North Edgewood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 27 North Edgewood Street offer parking?
No, 27 North Edgewood Street does not offer parking.
Does 27 North Edgewood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 North Edgewood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 North Edgewood Street have a pool?
No, 27 North Edgewood Street does not have a pool.
Does 27 North Edgewood Street have accessible units?
No, 27 North Edgewood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 27 North Edgewood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 North Edgewood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27 North Edgewood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 North Edgewood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
