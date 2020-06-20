All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

2650 S 65th St

2650 South 65th Street · (717) 220-0201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2650 South 65th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19142
Elmwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2650 S 65th St · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1236 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
some paid utils
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Beautiful Large 3 bed 1 Bath with Deck! - To Schedule a showing please either:
schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent
or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click “homes for rent” tab.

Beautiful large 3 bed 1 bath with rear deck. Located close to transportation and shopping.

Some pets allowed.
Utilities included in the lease: None
Utilities paid by Tenant: ALL
Appliances Included: Range/Refrigerator
Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant
Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant

Free online rent payments.
1st-month rent is due at move-in-date.
1 Month Security Deposit at signing.
Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.

Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com

__________________________________________________________________
Si desea programar una visita, tenemos dos opciones:
En línea, copie y pegue este link en su navegador
http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent
o llame al 717-707-7079 a cualquier hora 24/7

Para llenar una aplicación visite www.SlateHouseGroup.com y de seleccione "homes for rent".

Utilidades incluidas en el contrato: none
Utilidades pagadas por el inquilino: ALL
Accesorios incluidos: none
Remoción de nieve es responsabilidad de: tenant
Cuidado de césped es responsabilidad de: tenant

Pagos gratis en la internet.
Primer mes se paga por adelantado.
Un mes de depósito de seguridad al momento de mudarse.
Aplicantes con crédito menor de 600, si aprobado, tendrán que pagar el último pago de renta por adelantado, al momento de mudarse.

Para una lista de todas las propiedades disponibles visite www.SlateHouseGroup.com

(RLNE5818098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2650 S 65th St have any available units?
2650 S 65th St has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2650 S 65th St have?
Some of 2650 S 65th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2650 S 65th St currently offering any rent specials?
2650 S 65th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2650 S 65th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2650 S 65th St is pet friendly.
Does 2650 S 65th St offer parking?
No, 2650 S 65th St does not offer parking.
Does 2650 S 65th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2650 S 65th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2650 S 65th St have a pool?
No, 2650 S 65th St does not have a pool.
Does 2650 S 65th St have accessible units?
No, 2650 S 65th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2650 S 65th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2650 S 65th St does not have units with dishwashers.
