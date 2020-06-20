2650 S 65th St

Amenities
Beautiful Large 3 bed 1 Bath with Deck! - To Schedule a showing please either:
Beautiful large 3 bed 1 bath with rear deck. Located close to transportation and shopping.
Some pets allowed.
Utilities included in the lease: None
Utilities paid by Tenant: ALL
Appliances Included: Range/Refrigerator
Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant
Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant
Free online rent payments.
1st-month rent is due at move-in-date.
1 Month Security Deposit at signing.
Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.
Si desea programar una visita, tenemos dos opciones:
Utilidades incluidas en el contrato: none
Utilidades pagadas por el inquilino: ALL
Accesorios incluidos: none
Remoción de nieve es responsabilidad de: tenant
Cuidado de césped es responsabilidad de: tenant
Pagos gratis en la internet.
Primer mes se paga por adelantado.
Un mes de depósito de seguridad al momento de mudarse.
Aplicantes con crédito menor de 600, si aprobado, tendrán que pagar el último pago de renta por adelantado, al momento de mudarse.
