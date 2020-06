Amenities

Newly renovated jr one bedroom with modern bath and kitchen. New windows, new flooring and ready to move in right away. 3rd story apartment only 725.00 include water and is in a great location in brewerytown. prefer no pets. laundrmatte is on the same side of street. 2175.00 to move in tenant pays electric and gas,. Cold water is included. references and employment will be checked. bright and sunny apartment ready for move in