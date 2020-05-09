2635 CATHARINE STREET

Amenities

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Luxury bi-level, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment throughout the first floor and basement level. The gorgeous interior features amenities including: central air, designer lighting, new washer/dryer, and hardwood floors. The property consists of a spacious, open living room with an adjacent powder room. A super modern gourmet kitchen furnished with stainless-steel appliances that include a dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave, in addition to sleek granite counter-tops and elegant designer cabinetry. Two beautifully painted spacious bedrooms with abundant closet space in both, a beautiful full bathroom with a modern stand up glass shower and truly exquisite tile.*Sorry, no pets*Some pictures are of a similar unit