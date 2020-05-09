All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 11 2020 at 1:56 AM

2635 CATHARINE STREET

2635 Catharine Street · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2635 Catharine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Luxury bi-level, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment throughout the first floor and basement level. The gorgeous interior features amenities including: central air, designer lighting, new washer/dryer, and hardwood floors. The property consists of a spacious, open living room with an adjacent powder room. A super modern gourmet kitchen furnished with stainless-steel appliances that include a dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave, in addition to sleek granite counter-tops and elegant designer cabinetry. Two beautifully painted spacious bedrooms with abundant closet space in both, a beautiful full bathroom with a modern stand up glass shower and truly exquisite tile.*Sorry, no pets*Some pictures are of a similar unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2635 CATHARINE STREET have any available units?
2635 CATHARINE STREET has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2635 CATHARINE STREET have?
Some of 2635 CATHARINE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2635 CATHARINE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2635 CATHARINE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2635 CATHARINE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2635 CATHARINE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2635 CATHARINE STREET offer parking?
No, 2635 CATHARINE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2635 CATHARINE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2635 CATHARINE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2635 CATHARINE STREET have a pool?
No, 2635 CATHARINE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2635 CATHARINE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2635 CATHARINE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2635 CATHARINE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2635 CATHARINE STREET has units with dishwashers.
