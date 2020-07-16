2616 WEBSTER STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

*PRICE REFLECTS 2 WEEKS FREE!!* *NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* A gorgeous bi-level 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment in Graduate Hospital just minutes from the South Street bridge, University of Pennsylvania, Schuylkill River Path, Fitler Square and more! This unit features hardwood floors throughout, central air/heat, washer/dryer in unit, recessed lighting and high ceilings. The first floor includes the living room that's spacious to fit any size furniture, an adjacent powder room, and kitchen with granite counter tops, tons of cabinet space, garbage disposal and stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and electric range. Up the grand staircase, you have a large bedroom on either side of the hall with the full bathroom in between. The bedrooms include a double closet and one bedroom features a deck with Center City views through the sliding glass door. The bathroom showcases a wall of cool grey and green glass tile that brings out the greenish hue from the glass shower. *Sorry, no pets*Photos are of a similar unit; Virtual tour is of actual unit