Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:19 AM

2616 WEBSTER STREET

2616 Webster Street · (215) 735-7368
Location

2616 Webster Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,731

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*PRICE REFLECTS 2 WEEKS FREE!!* *NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* A gorgeous bi-level 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment in Graduate Hospital just minutes from the South Street bridge, University of Pennsylvania, Schuylkill River Path, Fitler Square and more! This unit features hardwood floors throughout, central air/heat, washer/dryer in unit, recessed lighting and high ceilings. The first floor includes the living room that's spacious to fit any size furniture, an adjacent powder room, and kitchen with granite counter tops, tons of cabinet space, garbage disposal and stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and electric range. Up the grand staircase, you have a large bedroom on either side of the hall with the full bathroom in between. The bedrooms include a double closet and one bedroom features a deck with Center City views through the sliding glass door. The bathroom showcases a wall of cool grey and green glass tile that brings out the greenish hue from the glass shower. *Sorry, no pets*Photos are of a similar unit; Virtual tour is of actual unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2616 WEBSTER STREET have any available units?
2616 WEBSTER STREET has a unit available for $1,731 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2616 WEBSTER STREET have?
Some of 2616 WEBSTER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2616 WEBSTER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2616 WEBSTER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2616 WEBSTER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2616 WEBSTER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2616 WEBSTER STREET offer parking?
No, 2616 WEBSTER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2616 WEBSTER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2616 WEBSTER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2616 WEBSTER STREET have a pool?
No, 2616 WEBSTER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2616 WEBSTER STREET have accessible units?
No, 2616 WEBSTER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2616 WEBSTER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2616 WEBSTER STREET has units with dishwashers.
