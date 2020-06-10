All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:42 PM

2559 AMBER STREET

2559 Amber Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

2559 Amber Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
East Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
dog park
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
dog park
bike storage
internet access
lobby
new construction
We are scheduling~both in-person and virtual tours for this listing.Available NOW | Leasing Special: 2 months free for a 14 month lease signed by 5/31/2020No first month's rent! Only 12th month and 1.5 months security deposit due at lease signing! Leases must be signed by 5/31/2020 and will accept ASAP to June move-ins.Live in luxury in this newly constructed building, which is now ready for its first tenants! The building consists of 1 and 2 bedroom units. Major amenities include common area lobby, dog park on-premises, bike room, workspaces, refrigerator in the mailroom, and much more! Unit 202 is a 2 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment. Enter into the spacious living area that flows with the kitchen. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and beautiful cabinetry and fixtures. There are hardwood floors throughout, laundry in-unit, and much more! Each bedroom is nicely sized and can fit a king-size bed and the bathrooms are bright with great, clean finishes and glass-enclosed showers. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located just a few blocks from the York-Dauphin MFL Septa station, you~ll have quick access to everything Fishtown and Center City have to offer! Local favorites like Martha, Pizza Brain, Hello Donuts + Coffee, Cook and Shaker, Flow State Coffee Bar, Urban Axes, Memphis Taproom, and much more are all within walking distance.Lease Terms:12th month and 1.5 months security deposit due at lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: electricity, $50 flat water fee, cable/internet ("Philly Wisper" or Verizon Fios)**Photos are from similar unit, exact layout and finishes may vary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2559 AMBER STREET have any available units?
2559 AMBER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2559 AMBER STREET have?
Some of 2559 AMBER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2559 AMBER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2559 AMBER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2559 AMBER STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2559 AMBER STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2559 AMBER STREET offer parking?
No, 2559 AMBER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2559 AMBER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2559 AMBER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2559 AMBER STREET have a pool?
No, 2559 AMBER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2559 AMBER STREET have accessible units?
No, 2559 AMBER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2559 AMBER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2559 AMBER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
