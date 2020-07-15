All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 251 E GIRARD AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
251 E GIRARD AVENUE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

251 E GIRARD AVENUE

251 East Girard Avenue · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Fishtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

251 East Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September:This bright and spacious apartment in Fishtown offers clean finishes, hardwood floors, modern kitchen, and a great location! This is a sunny apartment is ready to impress. Enter into the main living space, where the open floorplan allows for great natural light and easy entertaining. The kitchen has granite countertops, white shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a beautiful mosaic tile backsplash. There are two full bathrooms with full tubs and modern fixtures, and three spacious bedrooms with great natural light and closet space. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located in Fishtown and walkable to tons of great local spots like La Colombe, Fette Sau, Rivers Casino, Johnny Brenda's, Garage, Barcade, Pizza Shackamaxon, Pizzeria Beddia, Milkcrate, Frankford Hall, Cake Life Bake Shop, Suraya, R&D, Kensington Quarters, Laser Wolf, ACME, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted. ($500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: $40 flat water fee, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 E GIRARD AVENUE have any available units?
251 E GIRARD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 251 E GIRARD AVENUE have?
Some of 251 E GIRARD AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 251 E GIRARD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
251 E GIRARD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 E GIRARD AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 251 E GIRARD AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 251 E GIRARD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 251 E GIRARD AVENUE offers parking.
Does 251 E GIRARD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 251 E GIRARD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 E GIRARD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 251 E GIRARD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 251 E GIRARD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 251 E GIRARD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 251 E GIRARD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 251 E GIRARD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 251 E GIRARD AVENUE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Textile Lofts
2115 South Street
Philadelphia, PA 19146
Goldtex
315 N 12th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Avenir
1515 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
2130 Arch Street
2130 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Penthouses at Park Towne Place
2200-A Benjamin Franklin Pkwy
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Timbercove Apartments
8529 Rising Sun Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19111
Stenton Plaza
1061 E Mount Airy Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19150
Parkside Apartments
4616 Leiper Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity