251 E GIRARD AVENUE

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September:This bright and spacious apartment in Fishtown offers clean finishes, hardwood floors, modern kitchen, and a great location! This is a sunny apartment is ready to impress. Enter into the main living space, where the open floorplan allows for great natural light and easy entertaining. The kitchen has granite countertops, white shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a beautiful mosaic tile backsplash. There are two full bathrooms with full tubs and modern fixtures, and three spacious bedrooms with great natural light and closet space. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located in Fishtown and walkable to tons of great local spots like La Colombe, Fette Sau, Rivers Casino, Johnny Brenda's, Garage, Barcade, Pizza Shackamaxon, Pizzeria Beddia, Milkcrate, Frankford Hall, Cake Life Bake Shop, Suraya, R&D, Kensington Quarters, Laser Wolf, ACME, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted. ($500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: $40 flat water fee, gas, electricity, cable/internet.