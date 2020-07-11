All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 250 Fulton St R.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
250 Fulton St R
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

250 Fulton St R

250 Fulton Street · (215) 501-9459
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Queen Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

250 Fulton Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Queen Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit R · Avail. now

$1,525

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quaint 1br/1ba Trinity in Queen Village - Property Id: 304331

Follow the cobble stone lined street to a trinity, nestled on the lovely, family friendly, Fulton Street and into your next home. This 1 bedroom, 1 full bath with hardwood floors and an in-unit washer and dryer is located in the coveted Queen Village-Pennsport neighborhood.

Enter into the spacious living room with exposed brick walls, a fireplace, and a nice size coat closet. Follow the open, winding, staircase down to the full kitchen with exposed stone walls and another fireplace. On the second floor you'll be shocked at the enormity of the bathroom, and dressing room (ladies, this could be the MOST fabulous walk-in closet/ dressing room!). Continue up the stairs to the sun drenched bedroom, with a skylight, fireplace, built-ins, and closet space.

Take the video tour! http
youtu.be/q3zzm_s8mkI

Rent includes water. Tenant responsible for all other utilities. First, last, security due at lease signing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/250-fulton-st-philadelphia-pa-unit-r/304331
Property Id 304331

(RLNE5949557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 Fulton St R have any available units?
250 Fulton St R has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 Fulton St R have?
Some of 250 Fulton St R's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 Fulton St R currently offering any rent specials?
250 Fulton St R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 Fulton St R pet-friendly?
Yes, 250 Fulton St R is pet friendly.
Does 250 Fulton St R offer parking?
No, 250 Fulton St R does not offer parking.
Does 250 Fulton St R have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 Fulton St R offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 Fulton St R have a pool?
No, 250 Fulton St R does not have a pool.
Does 250 Fulton St R have accessible units?
No, 250 Fulton St R does not have accessible units.
Does 250 Fulton St R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 Fulton St R has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 250 Fulton St R?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2100 Parkway
230 N 21st St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Point at City Line
6100 City Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Adelphia House
1229 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Julian Krinsky West
6236 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
West Village Apartments
800 North 48th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Waterfront Apartments
30 South Front Street
Philadelphia, PA 19106
PJ Homes 1 LP
4718 Leiper Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
The Drake
1512 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19102

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity