250 Fulton St R

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Quaint 1br/1ba Trinity in Queen Village - Property Id: 304331



Follow the cobble stone lined street to a trinity, nestled on the lovely, family friendly, Fulton Street and into your next home. This 1 bedroom, 1 full bath with hardwood floors and an in-unit washer and dryer is located in the coveted Queen Village-Pennsport neighborhood.



Enter into the spacious living room with exposed brick walls, a fireplace, and a nice size coat closet. Follow the open, winding, staircase down to the full kitchen with exposed stone walls and another fireplace. On the second floor you'll be shocked at the enormity of the bathroom, and dressing room (ladies, this could be the MOST fabulous walk-in closet/ dressing room!). Continue up the stairs to the sun drenched bedroom, with a skylight, fireplace, built-ins, and closet space.



Take the video tour! http

youtu.be/q3zzm_s8mkI



Rent includes water. Tenant responsible for all other utilities. First, last, security due at lease signing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/250-fulton-st-philadelphia-pa-unit-r/304331

Property Id 304331



(RLNE5949557)