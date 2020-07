Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit 1F Available 09/01/20 Quaint 1br/1ba Trinity Townhome in Queen Village - Property Id: 303011



This home is a historic trinity located on a pedestrian only street in the heart of Queen Village. Come enjoy this single family home where you have the whole place to yourselves! The home houses original hardwood floors and a spiral staircase that takes you from the kitchen in the basement to the bedroom on the top floor! This home is great for an individual or young couple. Landlord is great and very attentive! Queen Village is a great neighborhood that is home to great bars and restaurants but with a wonderful residential and family centered feel. Just blocks from Headhouse Square and Fabric Row, the home is well located to all you need. Contact us to schedule a walk through!

