Philadelphia, PA
2460 N Myrtlewood St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2460 N Myrtlewood St

2460 North Myrtlewood Street · No Longer Available
Location

2460 North Myrtlewood Street, Philadelphia, PA 19132
Strawberry Mansion

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Nice Home with Hardwood Floors - Qualifications
Needed at leasing signing: (1st months, last months & security)
Minimum monthly income (before taxes) needed to qualify: 3x rent
Decent credit
No previous evictions (or even going to landlord tenant court in the past 7 years)
No felonies involving a violent crime

For a PHA voucher holder, a 3+ bedroom is OK & 1 month deposit

Real Estate Management Advisors, LLC - REMA
Licensed Real Estate Broker

Property Manager Servicing Commercial & Residential Properties in the Philadelphia area.

Check out more properties for rent at http://www.reinfo411.com/residential-properties-for-rent/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5730008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2460 N Myrtlewood St have any available units?
2460 N Myrtlewood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 2460 N Myrtlewood St currently offering any rent specials?
2460 N Myrtlewood St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2460 N Myrtlewood St pet-friendly?
No, 2460 N Myrtlewood St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2460 N Myrtlewood St offer parking?
No, 2460 N Myrtlewood St does not offer parking.
Does 2460 N Myrtlewood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2460 N Myrtlewood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2460 N Myrtlewood St have a pool?
No, 2460 N Myrtlewood St does not have a pool.
Does 2460 N Myrtlewood St have accessible units?
No, 2460 N Myrtlewood St does not have accessible units.
Does 2460 N Myrtlewood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2460 N Myrtlewood St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2460 N Myrtlewood St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2460 N Myrtlewood St does not have units with air conditioning.
