Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

245-47 S 45TH ST Unit 3D

245-47 South 45th Street · (267) 797-2175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

245-47 South 45th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Spruce Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1900 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
gym
bike storage
internet access
key fob access
Available 08/01/20 Introducing the Gardens on 45th Street, a luxury life-style complex on the highly-desired tree-lined block fo 45th and Spruce. Located in the Spruce Hill neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as Penn and Drexel Academic Buildings, HUP and Chop Hospital buildings, Greenline Cafe, Honest Toms Tacos, and more! This complex includes a secure package room, secured & indoor bike storage, keyless entry, 24/7 onsite gym, and a fenced in "dog run" in the rear courtyard for your furry friends! Enter to a long balcony-facing hall to an open-concept luxury kitchen, huge sun-drenched living space, all leading to balcony with glass slider. Private rooms off of the hall are spacious with luxurious baths with floor to ceiling tile and large closets. This 2 bed 2 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-01. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.

(RLNE5907660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245-47 S 45TH ST Unit 3D have any available units?
245-47 S 45TH ST Unit 3D has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 245-47 S 45TH ST Unit 3D have?
Some of 245-47 S 45TH ST Unit 3D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245-47 S 45TH ST Unit 3D currently offering any rent specials?
245-47 S 45TH ST Unit 3D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245-47 S 45TH ST Unit 3D pet-friendly?
Yes, 245-47 S 45TH ST Unit 3D is pet friendly.
Does 245-47 S 45TH ST Unit 3D offer parking?
No, 245-47 S 45TH ST Unit 3D does not offer parking.
Does 245-47 S 45TH ST Unit 3D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 245-47 S 45TH ST Unit 3D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 245-47 S 45TH ST Unit 3D have a pool?
No, 245-47 S 45TH ST Unit 3D does not have a pool.
Does 245-47 S 45TH ST Unit 3D have accessible units?
No, 245-47 S 45TH ST Unit 3D does not have accessible units.
Does 245-47 S 45TH ST Unit 3D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245-47 S 45TH ST Unit 3D has units with dishwashers.
