245-47 S 45TH ST Unit 1A

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly gym bike storage

Introducing the Gardens on 45th Street, a luxury life-style complex on the highly-desired tree-lined block fo 45th and Spruce. Located in the Spruce Hill neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as Penn and Drexel Academic Buildings, HUP and Chop Hospital buildings, Greenline Cafe, Honest Toms Tacos, and more! Enjoy this new amenity-rich complex with spacious bedrooms, natural light, two outdoor spaces, full-size garden, fitness center, bike room, and much more. This first floor apartment is extremely accessible, while boasting top of the line finishes, spacious bedrooms, and a large living area. The large front windows provide plenty of natural light for the apartment, with a street level view onto 45th St. This 2 bed 2 bath rental is available starting 2020-06-02. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.



(RLNE5714612)