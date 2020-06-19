All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

245-47 S 45TH ST Unit 1A

245-47 South 45th Street · (267) 797-2175
Location

245-47 South 45th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Spruce Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1800 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
bike storage
internet access
Introducing the Gardens on 45th Street, a luxury life-style complex on the highly-desired tree-lined block fo 45th and Spruce. Located in the Spruce Hill neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as Penn and Drexel Academic Buildings, HUP and Chop Hospital buildings, Greenline Cafe, Honest Toms Tacos, and more! Enjoy this new amenity-rich complex with spacious bedrooms, natural light, two outdoor spaces, full-size garden, fitness center, bike room, and much more. This first floor apartment is extremely accessible, while boasting top of the line finishes, spacious bedrooms, and a large living area. The large front windows provide plenty of natural light for the apartment, with a street level view onto 45th St. This 2 bed 2 bath rental is available starting 2020-06-02. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.

(RLNE5714612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245-47 S 45TH ST Unit 1A have any available units?
245-47 S 45TH ST Unit 1A has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 245-47 S 45TH ST Unit 1A have?
Some of 245-47 S 45TH ST Unit 1A's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245-47 S 45TH ST Unit 1A currently offering any rent specials?
245-47 S 45TH ST Unit 1A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245-47 S 45TH ST Unit 1A pet-friendly?
Yes, 245-47 S 45TH ST Unit 1A is pet friendly.
Does 245-47 S 45TH ST Unit 1A offer parking?
No, 245-47 S 45TH ST Unit 1A does not offer parking.
Does 245-47 S 45TH ST Unit 1A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 245-47 S 45TH ST Unit 1A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 245-47 S 45TH ST Unit 1A have a pool?
No, 245-47 S 45TH ST Unit 1A does not have a pool.
Does 245-47 S 45TH ST Unit 1A have accessible units?
No, 245-47 S 45TH ST Unit 1A does not have accessible units.
Does 245-47 S 45TH ST Unit 1A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245-47 S 45TH ST Unit 1A has units with dishwashers.
