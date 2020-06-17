All apartments in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
2444 S BROAD STREET
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:07 AM

2444 S BROAD STREET

2444 South Broad Street · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2444 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Girard Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 4161 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Come check out these bright, modern and gorgeous apartments! There are 4 units available. Entrance is around the corner, at 1409 W Porter. There are 2nd and 3rd floor units, studios and 1 bedrooms available. Brand new apartment, Hardwood floors throughout, brand new stainless steel appliances in the beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, gorgeous tile bathroom, nice sized bedroom with a beautiful view, and in-unit laundry. Tenants are responsible for Electric, and water will be back billed.Appliances provided- Microwave \Stove ~ Range \ dishwasher \ Refrigerator\ Washer \Dryer. Video intercom for added security.First month, Last month, and 1 month security due at the time of signing the lease.2nd floor FRONT- 1b/1b - $1200 2nd floor BACK - Studio/1b - $950 3rd floor FRONT - 1b/1b - $1200 3d floor BACK - Studio/1b $950

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2444 S BROAD STREET have any available units?
2444 S BROAD STREET has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2444 S BROAD STREET have?
Some of 2444 S BROAD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2444 S BROAD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2444 S BROAD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2444 S BROAD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2444 S BROAD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2444 S BROAD STREET offer parking?
No, 2444 S BROAD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2444 S BROAD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2444 S BROAD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2444 S BROAD STREET have a pool?
No, 2444 S BROAD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2444 S BROAD STREET have accessible units?
No, 2444 S BROAD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2444 S BROAD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2444 S BROAD STREET has units with dishwashers.
