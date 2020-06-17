2444 S BROAD STREET

Amenities

Come check out these bright, modern and gorgeous apartments! There are 4 units available. Entrance is around the corner, at 1409 W Porter. There are 2nd and 3rd floor units, studios and 1 bedrooms available. Brand new apartment, Hardwood floors throughout, brand new stainless steel appliances in the beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, gorgeous tile bathroom, nice sized bedroom with a beautiful view, and in-unit laundry. Tenants are responsible for Electric, and water will be back billed.Appliances provided- Microwave \Stove ~ Range \ dishwasher \ Refrigerator\ Washer \Dryer. Video intercom for added security.First month, Last month, and 1 month security due at the time of signing the lease.2nd floor FRONT- 1b/1b - $1200 2nd floor BACK - Studio/1b - $950 3rd floor FRONT - 1b/1b - $1200 3d floor BACK - Studio/1b $950