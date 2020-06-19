All apartments in Philadelphia
2359 N Park Ave Unit 3R
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2359 N Park Ave Unit 3R

2359 N Park Ave · (833) 993-1949
Location

2359 N Park Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19132
Hartranft

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Unit 3R · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Beautiful 2 BR/1 Bath Apt with Central AC, HW Floors, & More in Temple Area!
Convenient location blocks from Susquehanna-Dauphin BSL El station, directly next to bus stops, and easily accessible to regional rail! Close to food/shopping options and 3 blocks to Temple campus. Rite Aid conveniently located 2 blocks away.

Property Highlights:
- Hardwood Floors
- Cat-friendly w/ $250 Deposit
- Water Included
- 2 Shared W/D Sets
- Central AC
- Great Natural Lighting
- Street Parking
- Bath Tub
- Shared Coin-op Washer/Dryer

Available Now!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5747014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2359 N Park Ave Unit 3R have any available units?
2359 N Park Ave Unit 3R has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2359 N Park Ave Unit 3R have?
Some of 2359 N Park Ave Unit 3R's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2359 N Park Ave Unit 3R currently offering any rent specials?
2359 N Park Ave Unit 3R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2359 N Park Ave Unit 3R pet-friendly?
Yes, 2359 N Park Ave Unit 3R is pet friendly.
Does 2359 N Park Ave Unit 3R offer parking?
No, 2359 N Park Ave Unit 3R does not offer parking.
Does 2359 N Park Ave Unit 3R have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2359 N Park Ave Unit 3R offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2359 N Park Ave Unit 3R have a pool?
No, 2359 N Park Ave Unit 3R does not have a pool.
Does 2359 N Park Ave Unit 3R have accessible units?
No, 2359 N Park Ave Unit 3R does not have accessible units.
Does 2359 N Park Ave Unit 3R have units with dishwashers?
No, 2359 N Park Ave Unit 3R does not have units with dishwashers.
