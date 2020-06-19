2359 N Park Ave Unit 3R

Amenities
Beautiful 2 BR/1 Bath Apt with Central AC, HW Floors, & More in Temple Area!
Convenient location blocks from Susquehanna-Dauphin BSL El station, directly next to bus stops, and easily accessible to regional rail! Close to food/shopping options and 3 blocks to Temple campus. Rite Aid conveniently located 2 blocks away.
Property Highlights:
- Hardwood Floors
- Cat-friendly w/ $250 Deposit
- Water Included
- 2 Shared W/D Sets
- Central AC
- Great Natural Lighting
- Street Parking
- Bath Tub
- Shared Coin-op Washer/Dryer
Available Now!
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5747014)