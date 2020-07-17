All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

2310 N Carlisle St

2310 North Carlisle Street · No Longer Available
Location

2310 North Carlisle Street, Philadelphia, PA 19132
Avenue of the Arts North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2310 N. Carlisle St. - Property Id: 301223

FEATURES:
Central Heating & Cooling
Hardwood Flrs Throughout
Carpet in Bedrms
Granite Counter-tops
Full Stainless Steel Appliance Package in Kitchen
New Electric Stove/Oven
Mounted Microwave
Full Size D/W
Cherry-wood Shaffer Cabinetry
Livingrm SPace Upstairs
Full Size W/D in Basement
Private Backyard (via back bedrm)
Electric Hot-Water Boiler + Heating System

LEASING:
$65pp App Fee
3mo Rent for Move-in (first + last + deposit)
3 MOST Recent Paystubs (or 2mo. of Bank Statements)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301223
Property Id 301223

(RLNE5859087)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2310 N Carlisle St have any available units?
2310 N Carlisle St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2310 N Carlisle St have?
Some of 2310 N Carlisle St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2310 N Carlisle St currently offering any rent specials?
2310 N Carlisle St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2310 N Carlisle St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2310 N Carlisle St is pet friendly.
Does 2310 N Carlisle St offer parking?
No, 2310 N Carlisle St does not offer parking.
Does 2310 N Carlisle St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2310 N Carlisle St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2310 N Carlisle St have a pool?
No, 2310 N Carlisle St does not have a pool.
Does 2310 N Carlisle St have accessible units?
No, 2310 N Carlisle St does not have accessible units.
Does 2310 N Carlisle St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2310 N Carlisle St has units with dishwashers.
