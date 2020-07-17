Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

2310 N. Carlisle St. - Property Id: 301223



FEATURES:

Central Heating & Cooling

Hardwood Flrs Throughout

Carpet in Bedrms

Granite Counter-tops

Full Stainless Steel Appliance Package in Kitchen

New Electric Stove/Oven

Mounted Microwave

Full Size D/W

Cherry-wood Shaffer Cabinetry

Livingrm SPace Upstairs

Full Size W/D in Basement

Private Backyard (via back bedrm)

Electric Hot-Water Boiler + Heating System



LEASING:

$65pp App Fee

3mo Rent for Move-in (first + last + deposit)

3 MOST Recent Paystubs (or 2mo. of Bank Statements)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301223

