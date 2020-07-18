2247 N FRANKLIN STREET

Amenities

NEW CONSTRUCTION! Beautifully built home with unique and modern finishes. This duplex features bi-level unit that is displaying 3 Beds, 3 Baths and roof deck. Each main floor features a spacious living room with hardwood floors which can be found throughout the home, recessed lighting, with an open concept that opens up to your modern kitchen. Striking Grey style cabinets, white & grey countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a peninsula which has seating for 2 barstools make this kitchen a perfect area to cook and entertain your guests. Each Bedroom has been thoughtfully designed to include plenty of closet space. All baths are meticulously tiled with modern finishes. This home a quick 7-minute walk to the Airport Line, the Chestnut Hill East Line and the Chestnut Hill West Line at the Temple University stop. 10-year tax abatement is in process . Call today for more information