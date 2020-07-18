All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 5 2020 at 8:36 AM

2247 N FRANKLIN STREET

2247 North Franklin Street · (610) 574-7224
Location

2247 North Franklin Street, Philadelphia, PA 19133
Hartranft

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION! Beautifully built home with unique and modern finishes. This duplex features bi-level unit that is displaying 3 Beds, 3 Baths and roof deck. Each main floor features a spacious living room with hardwood floors which can be found throughout the home, recessed lighting, with an open concept that opens up to your modern kitchen. Striking Grey style cabinets, white & grey countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a peninsula which has seating for 2 barstools make this kitchen a perfect area to cook and entertain your guests. Each Bedroom has been thoughtfully designed to include plenty of closet space. All baths are meticulously tiled with modern finishes. This home a quick 7-minute walk to the Airport Line, the Chestnut Hill East Line and the Chestnut Hill West Line at the Temple University stop. 10-year tax abatement is in process . Call today for more information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2247 N FRANKLIN STREET have any available units?
2247 N FRANKLIN STREET has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2247 N FRANKLIN STREET have?
Some of 2247 N FRANKLIN STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2247 N FRANKLIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2247 N FRANKLIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2247 N FRANKLIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2247 N FRANKLIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2247 N FRANKLIN STREET offer parking?
No, 2247 N FRANKLIN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2247 N FRANKLIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2247 N FRANKLIN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2247 N FRANKLIN STREET have a pool?
No, 2247 N FRANKLIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2247 N FRANKLIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 2247 N FRANKLIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2247 N FRANKLIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2247 N FRANKLIN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
