2246 N SYDENHAM ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access media room

Available 08/03/20 Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex and Theater, and more! This building has tons of character with fireplaces, crown molding, and gorgeous hardwood. The kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters a great feature for every tenant. This single- family home features large bedrooms with exposed brick throughout. The downstairs has a large, open kitchen and living room area that opens to a small back patio. Each bedroom has its own bathroom! This 4 bed 4 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-03. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.



(RLNE5714644)