2239 S. 12th St. 3 Available 09/01/20 Modern 3rd Fl. 1 Bed. Apt. with laminate fl., W/D, & more! Come see!!! - Beautiful and nice-sized modern 3rd Fl. 1 Bedroom Apt. in South Philly! Beautiful living room/dining room combo with all laminate flooring and modern kitchen with Stainless steel appliances and wood cabinets! Bar area too! Great space for entertaining! GORGEOUS bathroom! Nice-sized bedroom with yes...a WALK IN CLOSET! W/D in building shared with 2nd fl. tenants. Owner provides portable AC units. Cats ok with non-refundable pet fee. Sorry...NO DOGS! Available by Sept 1, 2020! 1st, last, and one month security required at lease signing. Potential applicants apply online at www.forresterpropertymgmt.com and will be subject to a credit, criminal, and eviction checks. The application fee is $55 and we require two paystubs and ID with application. Close to public transportation, the stadiums, and the fabulous E. Passyunk Ave.! Come see! Large corner property with lots of natural light! Tenant pays gas, electric, and cable/internet. Cold water included. Contact Mike Giordano for showings at 267-688-1449. 24 hrs. notice for showings!



