Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2239 S. 12th St.

2239 South 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2239 South 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
South Philadelphia East

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
internet access
dogs allowed
2239 S. 12th St. 3 Available 09/01/20 Modern 3rd Fl. 1 Bed. Apt. with laminate fl., W/D, & more! Come see!!! - Beautiful and nice-sized modern 3rd Fl. 1 Bedroom Apt. in South Philly! Beautiful living room/dining room combo with all laminate flooring and modern kitchen with Stainless steel appliances and wood cabinets! Bar area too! Great space for entertaining! GORGEOUS bathroom! Nice-sized bedroom with yes...a WALK IN CLOSET! W/D in building shared with 2nd fl. tenants. Owner provides portable AC units. Cats ok with non-refundable pet fee. Sorry...NO DOGS! Available by Sept 1, 2020! 1st, last, and one month security required at lease signing. Potential applicants apply online at www.forresterpropertymgmt.com and will be subject to a credit, criminal, and eviction checks. The application fee is $55 and we require two paystubs and ID with application. Close to public transportation, the stadiums, and the fabulous E. Passyunk Ave.! Come see! Large corner property with lots of natural light! Tenant pays gas, electric, and cable/internet. Cold water included. Contact Mike Giordano for showings at 267-688-1449. 24 hrs. notice for showings!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4095775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

