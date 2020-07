Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This spacious 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom single-family home is located in the heart of the Fishtown neighborhood in Philadelphia. It's the perfect home for raising a family in or for a group of young professionals to share. The home features new kitchen appliances and bathroom fixtures as well as a backyard patio space for entertaining.



To schedule a showing for this property, click this link: http://tour.promanaged.us/schedule/?p=



Questions? Call or text us at 856-222-1220 or email us at Promanagedinc@gmail.com Be sure to mention the address of the property!