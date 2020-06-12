2225 W THOMPSON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BRAND NEW RENOVATION - be one of the firsts to live in this 3 bedroom 2 and 1/2 bathroom home! As you enter the home you are greeted by a beautifully designed kitchen - tons of cabinet space, gorgeous quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances (dishwasher too!). Off of the kitchen you'll conveniently find a half bathroom and a spacious living room. This floor is completed by a large bedroom with ample closet space! Upstairs you'll find a den or office area, two more spacious bedrooms, and two full bathrooms! The home features hardwood floors throughout, central air, washer/dryer in unit, and even a security system. Available for an immediate move in! Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Ample street parking available on this block - and just a short walk to Girard Ave to enjoy all Brewerytown has to offer!