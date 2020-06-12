2225 W THOMPSON STREET

Amenities
BRAND NEW RENOVATION - be one of the firsts to live in this 3 bedroom 2 and 1/2 bathroom home! As you enter the home you are greeted by a beautifully designed kitchen - tons of cabinet space, gorgeous quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances (dishwasher too!). Off of the kitchen you'll conveniently find a half bathroom and a spacious living room. This floor is completed by a large bedroom with ample closet space! Upstairs you'll find a den or office area, two more spacious bedrooms, and two full bathrooms! The home features hardwood floors throughout, central air, washer/dryer in unit, and even a security system. Available for an immediate move in! Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Ample street parking available on this block - and just a short walk to Girard Ave to enjoy all Brewerytown has to offer!