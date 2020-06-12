All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 26 2020 at 5:58 PM

2225 W THOMPSON STREET

2225 West Thompson Street · (215) 794-1312
Location

2225 West Thompson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
Sharswood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2340 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BRAND NEW RENOVATION - be one of the firsts to live in this 3 bedroom 2 and 1/2 bathroom home! As you enter the home you are greeted by a beautifully designed kitchen - tons of cabinet space, gorgeous quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances (dishwasher too!). Off of the kitchen you'll conveniently find a half bathroom and a spacious living room. This floor is completed by a large bedroom with ample closet space! Upstairs you'll find a den or office area, two more spacious bedrooms, and two full bathrooms! The home features hardwood floors throughout, central air, washer/dryer in unit, and even a security system. Available for an immediate move in! Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Ample street parking available on this block - and just a short walk to Girard Ave to enjoy all Brewerytown has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2225 W THOMPSON STREET have any available units?
2225 W THOMPSON STREET has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2225 W THOMPSON STREET have?
Some of 2225 W THOMPSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2225 W THOMPSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2225 W THOMPSON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 W THOMPSON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2225 W THOMPSON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2225 W THOMPSON STREET offer parking?
No, 2225 W THOMPSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2225 W THOMPSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2225 W THOMPSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 W THOMPSON STREET have a pool?
No, 2225 W THOMPSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2225 W THOMPSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2225 W THOMPSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2225 W THOMPSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2225 W THOMPSON STREET has units with dishwashers.
