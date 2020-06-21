222 Church St, Unit 3G

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator internet access media room

Unit 3G at 222 Church Street Apartments is a charming loft-style studio apartment, approximately 540 square feet on the third floor of a premier historic loft building with elevator.



Available for occupancy on JUNE 15, 2020.



Unit boasts exposed brick walls, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and tons of storage and closet space. Central air conditioning, heating, hot water heater, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, washer/dryer all in unit. Cable/internet ready. Tenant responsible for all utilities except water, sewer and regular trash.



Unit is conveniently located to Jefferson Hospital and Pennsylvania Hospital. Close to all public transportation.



Its the perfect launching pad to enjoy Old City and its many locally-owned, retail shops, innovative restaurants, eclectic art galleries, artsy boutiques, vintage and contemporary home decor showrooms, and theaters. Enjoy First Friday each month, the event when art lovers fill the streets and hop from gallery to gallery. You don't want to miss out on your chance to live in the heart of this awesome vibrant community.



Leasing Requirements:

-Gross Monthly Income: >= 2.5X Rent

-Credit Score: 700+

-Security Deposit: 1 month rent

-Application Fee: $100 per adult occupant

-Pet Cleaning Fee: $350

-No Smoking/Vaping

-Renters Insurance Required

Originally built in the early to mid 1800's, this mixed use property consists of three buildings that were combined into one complex in 1986. The site features 40 loft-style apartments and five commercial spaces. All units are separately metered, feature high ceilings, exposed brick walls and exposed beams. Located in the Old City Historic District, 222 Church Street, is considered an historically contributing property.