All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 222 Church St, Unit 3G.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
222 Church St, Unit 3G
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

222 Church St, Unit 3G

222 Church St · (267) 606-7151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Old City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

222 Church St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Old City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
internet access
media room
Unit 3G at 222 Church Street Apartments is a charming loft-style studio apartment, approximately 540 square feet on the third floor of a premier historic loft building with elevator.

Available for occupancy on JUNE 15, 2020.

Unit boasts exposed brick walls, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and tons of storage and closet space. Central air conditioning, heating, hot water heater, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, washer/dryer all in unit. Cable/internet ready. Tenant responsible for all utilities except water, sewer and regular trash.

Unit is conveniently located to Jefferson Hospital and Pennsylvania Hospital. Close to all public transportation.

Its the perfect launching pad to enjoy Old City and its many locally-owned, retail shops, innovative restaurants, eclectic art galleries, artsy boutiques, vintage and contemporary home decor showrooms, and theaters. Enjoy First Friday each month, the event when art lovers fill the streets and hop from gallery to gallery. You don't want to miss out on your chance to live in the heart of this awesome vibrant community.

Leasing Requirements:
-Gross Monthly Income: >= 2.5X Rent
-Credit Score: 700+
-Security Deposit: 1 month rent
-Application Fee: $100 per adult occupant
-Pet Cleaning Fee: $350
-No Smoking/Vaping
-Renters Insurance Required
Originally built in the early to mid 1800's, this mixed use property consists of three buildings that were combined into one complex in 1986. The site features 40 loft-style apartments and five commercial spaces. All units are separately metered, feature high ceilings, exposed brick walls and exposed beams. Located in the Old City Historic District, 222 Church Street, is considered an historically contributing property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Church St, Unit 3G have any available units?
222 Church St, Unit 3G has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 Church St, Unit 3G have?
Some of 222 Church St, Unit 3G's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Church St, Unit 3G currently offering any rent specials?
222 Church St, Unit 3G isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Church St, Unit 3G pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 Church St, Unit 3G is pet friendly.
Does 222 Church St, Unit 3G offer parking?
No, 222 Church St, Unit 3G does not offer parking.
Does 222 Church St, Unit 3G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 Church St, Unit 3G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Church St, Unit 3G have a pool?
No, 222 Church St, Unit 3G does not have a pool.
Does 222 Church St, Unit 3G have accessible units?
No, 222 Church St, Unit 3G does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Church St, Unit 3G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 Church St, Unit 3G has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 222 Church St, Unit 3G?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Point at City Line
6100 City Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Touraine
1520 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
The Metropolitan
117 N 15th St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
2040 Market Apartments
2040 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
2130 Arch Street
2130 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Algon Flats
7810 Algon Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19111
PS Homes West
6222 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
2116 Chestnut
2116 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity