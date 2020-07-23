All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:58 AM

222 Church St, Unit 2B

222 Church St · (267) 606-7151
Location

222 Church St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Old City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1235 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
internet access
media room
Live Large in Historic Old City

Unit 2B, at 222 Church Street Apartments is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 1235 square feet, loft style apartment in a premier historic loft building.

Unit boasts, tin ceilings, exposed wood columns and hardwood floors. The huge tiled walk thru kitchen with spacious food pantry, has been equipped with all new stainless steel appliances and new granite countertops. The sunny and bright two story living area contains a built-in glass shelved entertainment center or can be used as a display hutch. Climb the dramatic spiral stairs to the second level where two large carpeted bedrooms, each with their own bathroom and walk-in closet, look out on the living space below.

The unit is self-contained, having its own washer and dryer, central air conditioning and heating, hot water heater, automatic fire sprinklers and smoke alarms, located inside the unit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities except water and trash.

Unit 2B is available now for immediate move-in.

Don't miss out on this huge and unique living space that is in the middle of everything that Old City has to offer.

222 Church Street Apartments is located on a quiet, cobblestoned street just feet away from Christchurch. So many amenities are a short walk from your front door: Starbucks, CVS, Christchurch Farmers Market, Sweat Gym as well as many locally-owned, retail shops, innovative restaurants, eclectic art galleries, artsy boutiques, vintage and contemporary home decor showrooms, and theaters. Close to Jefferson Hospital and Pennsylvania Hospital. Close to all public transportation stops.

Rental Requirements:
-Gross Monthly Income: >= 2.5X Rent
-Credit Score: 700+
-Security Deposit: 1 month rent
-Application Fee: $100 per adult occupant
-Pet Cleaning Fee: $350
-Non Smoking Building
-Renters Insurance required
Originally built in the early to mid 1800's, this mixed use property consists of three buildings that were combined into one complex in 1986. The site features 40 loft-style apartments and five commercial spaces. All units are separately metered, feature high ceilings, exposed brick walls and exposed beams. Located in the Old City Historic District, 222 Church Street, is considered an historically contributing property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Church St, Unit 2B have any available units?
222 Church St, Unit 2B has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 Church St, Unit 2B have?
Some of 222 Church St, Unit 2B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Church St, Unit 2B currently offering any rent specials?
222 Church St, Unit 2B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Church St, Unit 2B pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 Church St, Unit 2B is pet friendly.
Does 222 Church St, Unit 2B offer parking?
No, 222 Church St, Unit 2B does not offer parking.
Does 222 Church St, Unit 2B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 Church St, Unit 2B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Church St, Unit 2B have a pool?
No, 222 Church St, Unit 2B does not have a pool.
Does 222 Church St, Unit 2B have accessible units?
No, 222 Church St, Unit 2B does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Church St, Unit 2B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 Church St, Unit 2B has units with dishwashers.
