222 Church St, Unit 2B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym internet access media room

Live Large in Historic Old City



Unit 2B, at 222 Church Street Apartments is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 1235 square feet, loft style apartment in a premier historic loft building.



Unit boasts, tin ceilings, exposed wood columns and hardwood floors. The huge tiled walk thru kitchen with spacious food pantry, has been equipped with all new stainless steel appliances and new granite countertops. The sunny and bright two story living area contains a built-in glass shelved entertainment center or can be used as a display hutch. Climb the dramatic spiral stairs to the second level where two large carpeted bedrooms, each with their own bathroom and walk-in closet, look out on the living space below.



The unit is self-contained, having its own washer and dryer, central air conditioning and heating, hot water heater, automatic fire sprinklers and smoke alarms, located inside the unit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities except water and trash.



Unit 2B is available now for immediate move-in.



Don't miss out on this huge and unique living space that is in the middle of everything that Old City has to offer.



222 Church Street Apartments is located on a quiet, cobblestoned street just feet away from Christchurch. So many amenities are a short walk from your front door: Starbucks, CVS, Christchurch Farmers Market, Sweat Gym as well as many locally-owned, retail shops, innovative restaurants, eclectic art galleries, artsy boutiques, vintage and contemporary home decor showrooms, and theaters. Close to Jefferson Hospital and Pennsylvania Hospital. Close to all public transportation stops.



Rental Requirements:

-Gross Monthly Income: >= 2.5X Rent

-Credit Score: 700+

-Security Deposit: 1 month rent

-Application Fee: $100 per adult occupant

-Pet Cleaning Fee: $350

-Non Smoking Building

-Renters Insurance required

Originally built in the early to mid 1800's, this mixed use property consists of three buildings that were combined into one complex in 1986. The site features 40 loft-style apartments and five commercial spaces. All units are separately metered, feature high ceilings, exposed brick walls and exposed beams. Located in the Old City Historic District, 222 Church Street, is considered an historically contributing property.