Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

3 year old town home. 7 years left on 10 year tax abatement. Estimated Taxes are only $500 a year for the next 7 years. Open concept. Hardwood floors throughout. NO CARPET. Yes! White kitchen with breakfast bar for three. Granite counters. Tile backslash. Upgraded stainless appliances. Fenced patio. Open custom metal railing and staircase. Bedroom 2 on 2nd floor has cutom built in in the closet. Bedroom 3 on second floor. Full tiled hall bathroom with tub on 2nd floor. Master suite on 3rd level with huge master bathroom with large shower, double vanity and 2 walk in closets with custom built ins. Custom window treatments throughout. Open Staircase to roof deck with amazing views of the city. Lots of light. Open to the finished basement level with egress window. Basement features tile floors. Stacked washer and dryer. Freshly painted Security system with cameras in front and back of house. Nothing to do. Move in ready.