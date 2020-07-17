All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

221 South 51st Street

221 South 51st Street · (855) 351-0683
Location

221 South 51st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139
Walnut Hill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,695

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
1 Available 09/15/20 Come see this stunning 3B/R Bi-Level apartment located in the hot university city. First level features a large eat-in kitchen with plenty of wood cabinets, refrigerator, and Gas oven/stove, lots of room for a dining room The first level also includes a laundry room with half bathroom. Walk up the stairs to the second level where you will find 3 bedroom. the room have great windows that bring lots of natural lights, Right ahead there will be your super large full Bathroom with modern vanity and ceramic tile encased bathtub, Down the hallway you will find three large bedrooms with closets and big windows. This property is minutes away from all 3 major universities, public transportation, shops, cafe's and lots more. Don't wait to long to schedule your showing, this apartment will rent quick. also this unit has central air!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/221-s-51st-st-philadelphia-pa-19139-usa-unit-1/e2b7ad8d-5c89-45d4-9564-41fe40e61dee

(RLNE5882283)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 South 51st Street have any available units?
221 South 51st Street has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 South 51st Street have?
Some of 221 South 51st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 South 51st Street currently offering any rent specials?
221 South 51st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 South 51st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 South 51st Street is pet friendly.
Does 221 South 51st Street offer parking?
No, 221 South 51st Street does not offer parking.
Does 221 South 51st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 South 51st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 South 51st Street have a pool?
No, 221 South 51st Street does not have a pool.
Does 221 South 51st Street have accessible units?
No, 221 South 51st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 221 South 51st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 South 51st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
