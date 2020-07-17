221 South 51st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

1 Available 09/15/20 Come see this stunning 3B/R Bi-Level apartment located in the hot university city. First level features a large eat-in kitchen with plenty of wood cabinets, refrigerator, and Gas oven/stove, lots of room for a dining room The first level also includes a laundry room with half bathroom. Walk up the stairs to the second level where you will find 3 bedroom. the room have great windows that bring lots of natural lights, Right ahead there will be your super large full Bathroom with modern vanity and ceramic tile encased bathtub, Down the hallway you will find three large bedrooms with closets and big windows. This property is minutes away from all 3 major universities, public transportation, shops, cafe's and lots more. Don't wait to long to schedule your showing, this apartment will rent quick. also this unit has central air!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/221-s-51st-st-philadelphia-pa-19139-usa-unit-1/e2b7ad8d-5c89-45d4-9564-41fe40e61dee



(RLNE5882283)