Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:27 AM

2201 North Mole Street - Unit A

2201 North Mole Street · (267) 404-6535
Location

2201 North Mole Street, Philadelphia, PA 19132
Stanton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 2268 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2 year Old Excellent 5 bedroom 5.5 bathroom , Personal Bathroom! Perfect Smoke-Free for Student Housing! Spacious Rooms! Hardwood Floors! LED Lighting! State of the art security system!! Available in August for the Fall 21 semester! Hardwood floors, granite counter tops, upgraded appliances. Located in the Temple University area, this apartment is a few blocks from all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, and much more!

Must see. Ideal for students and working professionals.

State of the Art Security Systems,
Ramko Ventures provides you with access to the most premier, luxury apartment complexes in Philadelphia and the surrounding areas. With all locations at a walking distance to many local attractions in a vibrant and beautiful neighborhood, Ramk Ventures caters to all your needs. Visit our website for more housing https://ramkoventuresllc.managebuilding.com.
State of the Art Security Systems
Stunning Views
Modern Amenities
Convenient Laundry Appliances
Thoughtful and Helpful Customer Service
Fair and Affordable Pricing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 North Mole Street - Unit A have any available units?
2201 North Mole Street - Unit A has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2201 North Mole Street - Unit A have?
Some of 2201 North Mole Street - Unit A's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 North Mole Street - Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
2201 North Mole Street - Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 North Mole Street - Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2201 North Mole Street - Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 2201 North Mole Street - Unit A offer parking?
No, 2201 North Mole Street - Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 2201 North Mole Street - Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 North Mole Street - Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 North Mole Street - Unit A have a pool?
No, 2201 North Mole Street - Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 2201 North Mole Street - Unit A have accessible units?
No, 2201 North Mole Street - Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 North Mole Street - Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2201 North Mole Street - Unit A has units with dishwashers.
