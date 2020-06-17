2201 North Mole Street - Unit A

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

2 year Old Excellent 5 bedroom 5.5 bathroom , Personal Bathroom! Perfect Smoke-Free for Student Housing! Spacious Rooms! Hardwood Floors! LED Lighting! State of the art security system!! Available in August for the Fall 21 semester! Hardwood floors, granite counter tops, upgraded appliances. Located in the Temple University area, this apartment is a few blocks from all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, and much more!



Must see. Ideal for students and working professionals.



State of the Art Security Systems,

Ramko Ventures provides you with access to the most premier, luxury apartment complexes in Philadelphia and the surrounding areas. With all locations at a walking distance to many local attractions in a vibrant and beautiful neighborhood, Ramk Ventures caters to all your needs. Visit our website for more housing https://ramkoventuresllc.managebuilding.com.

State of the Art Security Systems

Stunning Views

Modern Amenities

Convenient Laundry Appliances

Thoughtful and Helpful Customer Service

Fair and Affordable Pricing