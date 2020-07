Amenities

New Construction 5BR/5.5BA Apartment near Temple University!

Located in the Temple University area, this apartment is a few blocks from all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, and much more!



Property Highlights:



- Personal Bathrooms

- Spacious Rooms

- Hardwood Flooring Throughout

- LED Lighting

- State of the art security system

- Granite Countertops

- Upgraded Appliances

- Central AC

- Cable Ready

- Dishwasher

- In-Unit W/D with Laundry Room

- Pet Friendly



Available for August 2020!



