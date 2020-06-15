All apartments in Philadelphia
2201 CHESTNUT STREET

2201 Chestnut Street · (215) 285-4750
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2201 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Center City West

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 603 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
air conditioning
doorman
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
Bright, well kept and new. Great light. Wonderful hardwoods and moldings. Beautifully tiled bath. Kitchen: granite counters, stainless appliances (microwave, too), small washer/dryer. Historic building, with doorman, near Rittenhouse Square. Steps from restaurants, cafes, nightlife and shopping. Near public transportation. Short walk to 30th Street and Suburban Stations. Easy commute to UPENN and Drexel. Near Schuylkill River Walk/Bike path. Central AC. Affordable utilities - heat, A/C and water included (tenant pays cooking gas and electricity for lighting and fan for heat/AC).$500 move in fee for one day move-in (M-F 9AM-4PM) or $1000 for 5 days move-in. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 CHESTNUT STREET have any available units?
2201 CHESTNUT STREET has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2201 CHESTNUT STREET have?
Some of 2201 CHESTNUT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 CHESTNUT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2201 CHESTNUT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 CHESTNUT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2201 CHESTNUT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2201 CHESTNUT STREET offer parking?
No, 2201 CHESTNUT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2201 CHESTNUT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2201 CHESTNUT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 CHESTNUT STREET have a pool?
No, 2201 CHESTNUT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2201 CHESTNUT STREET have accessible units?
No, 2201 CHESTNUT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 CHESTNUT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2201 CHESTNUT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
