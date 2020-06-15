2201 CHESTNUT STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry microwave stainless steel Property Amenities doorman

Bright, well kept and new. Great light. Wonderful hardwoods and moldings. Beautifully tiled bath. Kitchen: granite counters, stainless appliances (microwave, too), small washer/dryer. Historic building, with doorman, near Rittenhouse Square. Steps from restaurants, cafes, nightlife and shopping. Near public transportation. Short walk to 30th Street and Suburban Stations. Easy commute to UPENN and Drexel. Near Schuylkill River Walk/Bike path. Central AC. Affordable utilities - heat, A/C and water included (tenant pays cooking gas and electricity for lighting and fan for heat/AC).$500 move in fee for one day move-in (M-F 9AM-4PM) or $1000 for 5 days move-in. Available immediately.