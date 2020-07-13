220 S 3RD STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Situated in the heart of Society Hill and steps from Independence Mall sits the Westmoreland Apartments. A 14 unit boutique apartment building meticulously renovated with all the modern convenience while maintaining the historic charm! Each unit is a corner and thereby has a plethora of natural light! The units feature original moldings, historically certified windows and trim work and most have the original coal fireplaces! The modern wide plank white oak floors, marble counter tops, stainless steel appliance, architectural lighting finish these off perfectly! If that wasn't enough the brand new HVAC systems along with there own Washer/Dryer will!