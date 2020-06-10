2134 LOCUST STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

This beautiful building is steps from Rittenhouse Square. " This is a bi-level unit with a roof deck with City views" Enter into a marble foyer and the feel of the original old-world charm of the breathtaking building. This restored unit is one of eight. This apartment contains all the amenities and quality finishes usually reserved for new condominium restorations, but these are available to rent! Granite Countertops, SS Appliances, Newly Renovated Bathrooms with Travertine, Original refinished Hardwood Floors throughout, Central Air and Laundry room in the building.