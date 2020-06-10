All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:41 PM

2134 LOCUST STREET

2134 Locust Street · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2134 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Fitler Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4R · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 5280 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This beautiful building is steps from Rittenhouse Square. " This is a bi-level unit with a roof deck with City views" Enter into a marble foyer and the feel of the original old-world charm of the breathtaking building. This restored unit is one of eight. This apartment contains all the amenities and quality finishes usually reserved for new condominium restorations, but these are available to rent! Granite Countertops, SS Appliances, Newly Renovated Bathrooms with Travertine, Original refinished Hardwood Floors throughout, Central Air and Laundry room in the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2134 LOCUST STREET have any available units?
2134 LOCUST STREET has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2134 LOCUST STREET have?
Some of 2134 LOCUST STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2134 LOCUST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2134 LOCUST STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2134 LOCUST STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2134 LOCUST STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2134 LOCUST STREET offer parking?
No, 2134 LOCUST STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2134 LOCUST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2134 LOCUST STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2134 LOCUST STREET have a pool?
No, 2134 LOCUST STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2134 LOCUST STREET have accessible units?
No, 2134 LOCUST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2134 LOCUST STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2134 LOCUST STREET has units with dishwashers.
