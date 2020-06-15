2120 E YORK STREET

Amenities

The new apartments at 2120 East York Street in Fishtown will end your hunt for a hip, unique urban lifestyle. The building houses 56 luxury units with several spacious floor plans to choose from and a spectacular furnished green rooftop deck, bike room, parking for rent, amazon lockers for mail, and an elevator. The units themselves are smart-friendly. The building itself sits in a deemed hot-spot, directly across from Martha, a neighborhood bar and restaurant, and steps from Frankford Ave, a city avenue thriving with unparalleled nightlife. 2120 East York is a two-minute drive to major highways, and access to various modes of public transportation including the Market-Frankford line, Septa buses, and trolley service. Not a zip code in Philadelphia can compete with the energy whirling around Fishtown these days. The area combines edgy music venues, award-winning eateries, farmer~s markets and fitness facilities, as well as specialty shops, art galleries and even a retro-arcade. The result: an area stirring with newfangled freshness and grit, and a personality that is hard to pin down. With all of this and more, this is one you don't want to miss. Schedule your appointment for 2120 E York today.***Please Note - The advertised net effective rent is based on a 13 month lease with one month free. Click here for virtual tour https://alcovevideo.com/2120-e-york-st