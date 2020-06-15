All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated April 18 2020 at 2:00 PM

2120 E YORK STREET

2120 East York Street · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2120 East York Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
East Kensington

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,348

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
parking
gym
elevator
bike storage
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
new construction
The new apartments at 2120 East York Street in Fishtown will end your hunt for a hip, unique urban lifestyle. The building houses 56 luxury units with several spacious floor plans to choose from and a spectacular furnished green rooftop deck, bike room, parking for rent, amazon lockers for mail, and an elevator. The units themselves are smart-friendly. The building itself sits in a deemed hot-spot, directly across from Martha, a neighborhood bar and restaurant, and steps from Frankford Ave, a city avenue thriving with unparalleled nightlife. 2120 East York is a two-minute drive to major highways, and access to various modes of public transportation including the Market-Frankford line, Septa buses, and trolley service. Not a zip code in Philadelphia can compete with the energy whirling around Fishtown these days. The area combines edgy music venues, award-winning eateries, farmer~s markets and fitness facilities, as well as specialty shops, art galleries and even a retro-arcade. The result: an area stirring with newfangled freshness and grit, and a personality that is hard to pin down. With all of this and more, this is one you don't want to miss. Schedule your appointment for 2120 E York today.***Please Note - The advertised net effective rent is based on a 13 month lease with one month free. Click here for virtual tour https://alcovevideo.com/2120-e-york-st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 E YORK STREET have any available units?
2120 E YORK STREET has a unit available for $1,348 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2120 E YORK STREET have?
Some of 2120 E YORK STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 E YORK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2120 E YORK STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 E YORK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2120 E YORK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2120 E YORK STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2120 E YORK STREET does offer parking.
Does 2120 E YORK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2120 E YORK STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 E YORK STREET have a pool?
No, 2120 E YORK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2120 E YORK STREET have accessible units?
No, 2120 E YORK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 E YORK STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2120 E YORK STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
