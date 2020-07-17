All apartments in Philadelphia
2118 Walnut Street

Location

2118 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Fitler Square

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful, Bright Spacious open layout studio with high ceilings available! Unit has new hardwood floors and a decorative marble fireplace! There are 2 large closets and an updated bathroom!
Newer kitchen with modern fixtures and appliances!

Hot water and cooking gas included with rent!!

Central Heat & A/C - Heat is electric (tenant pays).

Laundry and additional private storage in the building!

Building is located on the 2200 block of Walnut Street in the Rittenhouse Square area, convenient for a close commute to University City, Drexel & University of Pennsylvania without having to live in University City!

Septa bus stop across the street from building! Building is also close to Rittenhouse Square Park, Fitler Square, and plenty of the city's finest Shopping and Dining!

Smoking: No

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,295.00
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2118 Walnut Street have any available units?
2118 Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2118 Walnut Street have?
Some of 2118 Walnut Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2118 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
2118 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2118 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 2118 Walnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2118 Walnut Street offer parking?
No, 2118 Walnut Street does not offer parking.
Does 2118 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2118 Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2118 Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 2118 Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 2118 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 2118 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2118 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2118 Walnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
