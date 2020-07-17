2118 Walnut Street

Amenities

Beautiful, Bright Spacious open layout studio with high ceilings available! Unit has new hardwood floors and a decorative marble fireplace! There are 2 large closets and an updated bathroom!

Newer kitchen with modern fixtures and appliances!



Hot water and cooking gas included with rent!!



Central Heat & A/C - Heat is electric (tenant pays).



Laundry and additional private storage in the building!



Building is located on the 2200 block of Walnut Street in the Rittenhouse Square area, convenient for a close commute to University City, Drexel & University of Pennsylvania without having to live in University City!



Septa bus stop across the street from building! Building is also close to Rittenhouse Square Park, Fitler Square, and plenty of the city's finest Shopping and Dining!



Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $1,295.00

