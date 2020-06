Amenities

parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Big 2 bed right on Norris Sq Park. Chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 pantries and a custom Walnut breakfast bar. The bedrooms are laid on either side of the bathroom. The bedrooms are spacious with the back bedroom leading to the private backyard and parking area. The backyard is huge with stone ground.