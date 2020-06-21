Rent Calculator
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2101 Spring Garden St. - 1F
2101 Spring Garden Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2101 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Spring Garden
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2101 Spring Garden St. - 1F have any available units?
2101 Spring Garden St. - 1F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Philadelphia, PA
.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Philadelphia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2101 Spring Garden St. - 1F have?
Some of 2101 Spring Garden St. - 1F's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2101 Spring Garden St. - 1F currently offering any rent specials?
2101 Spring Garden St. - 1F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 Spring Garden St. - 1F pet-friendly?
No, 2101 Spring Garden St. - 1F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Philadelphia
.
Does 2101 Spring Garden St. - 1F offer parking?
No, 2101 Spring Garden St. - 1F does not offer parking.
Does 2101 Spring Garden St. - 1F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2101 Spring Garden St. - 1F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 Spring Garden St. - 1F have a pool?
No, 2101 Spring Garden St. - 1F does not have a pool.
Does 2101 Spring Garden St. - 1F have accessible units?
No, 2101 Spring Garden St. - 1F does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 Spring Garden St. - 1F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2101 Spring Garden St. - 1F has units with dishwashers.
