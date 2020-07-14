All apartments in Philadelphia
21 N 3rd St
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:17 PM

21 N 3rd St

21 North 3rd Street · (267) 606-7151
Location

21 North 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Old City

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,725

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
Charming historic one bedroom bi-level loft apartment available AUGUST 1 2020 - Unfurnished.

Don't miss this light and bright unit that is in the middle of everything that Old City - the neighborhood known as America's most historic square mile - has to offer.

Approximately 800 square feet, unit boasts exposed brick walls and antique hardwood floors. You can feel the history. Skylight provides abundant natural light. Central air conditioning, heating, domestic hot water heater, washer/dryer, sprinkler and hard wired smoke detectors in unit. Cable/internet ready. Tenant responsible for all utilities except water, sewer and trash.

Unit is conveniently located to Jefferson Hospital and Pennsylvania Hospital. Close to all public transportation.

Its the perfect launching pad to enjoy Old City and its many locally-owned, retail shops, innovative restaurants, eclectic art galleries, artsy boutiques, vintage and contemporary home decor showrooms, and theaters. Enjoy First Friday each month, the event when art lovers fill the streets and hop from gallery to gallery. You don't want to miss out on your chance to live in the heart of this awesome vibrant community.

Leasing Requirements:
-Gross Monthly Income: >= 2.5X Rent
-Credit Score: 700+
-Security Deposit: 1 month rent
-Application Fee: $100 per adult occupant
-Pet Cleaning Fee: $350
-No Smoking/Vaping
-Renters Insurance Required
The Counting House Apartments is located in the historic district of Old City and is designated an historic contributing building. Its a mixed use building with commercial space on the ground floor and four residential units above. Constructed of Flemish-bond brick, in the Greek Revival style, this 5 story building features double-leaf paneled glazed wood entry doors, wooden pillars, painted stone lintels and sills, and a molded brick cornice roofline supporting a flat roof.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 N 3rd St have any available units?
21 N 3rd St has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 N 3rd St have?
Some of 21 N 3rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 N 3rd St currently offering any rent specials?
21 N 3rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 N 3rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 N 3rd St is pet friendly.
Does 21 N 3rd St offer parking?
No, 21 N 3rd St does not offer parking.
Does 21 N 3rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 N 3rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 N 3rd St have a pool?
No, 21 N 3rd St does not have a pool.
Does 21 N 3rd St have accessible units?
No, 21 N 3rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 21 N 3rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 N 3rd St has units with dishwashers.
