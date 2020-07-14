21 N 3rd St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning media room

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access media room

Charming historic one bedroom bi-level loft apartment available AUGUST 1 2020 - Unfurnished.



Don't miss this light and bright unit that is in the middle of everything that Old City - the neighborhood known as America's most historic square mile - has to offer.



Approximately 800 square feet, unit boasts exposed brick walls and antique hardwood floors. You can feel the history. Skylight provides abundant natural light. Central air conditioning, heating, domestic hot water heater, washer/dryer, sprinkler and hard wired smoke detectors in unit. Cable/internet ready. Tenant responsible for all utilities except water, sewer and trash.



Unit is conveniently located to Jefferson Hospital and Pennsylvania Hospital. Close to all public transportation.



Its the perfect launching pad to enjoy Old City and its many locally-owned, retail shops, innovative restaurants, eclectic art galleries, artsy boutiques, vintage and contemporary home decor showrooms, and theaters. Enjoy First Friday each month, the event when art lovers fill the streets and hop from gallery to gallery. You don't want to miss out on your chance to live in the heart of this awesome vibrant community.



Leasing Requirements:

-Gross Monthly Income: >= 2.5X Rent

-Credit Score: 700+

-Security Deposit: 1 month rent

-Application Fee: $100 per adult occupant

-Pet Cleaning Fee: $350

-No Smoking/Vaping

-Renters Insurance Required

The Counting House Apartments is located in the historic district of Old City and is designated an historic contributing building. Its a mixed use building with commercial space on the ground floor and four residential units above. Constructed of Flemish-bond brick, in the Greek Revival style, this 5 story building features double-leaf paneled glazed wood entry doors, wooden pillars, painted stone lintels and sills, and a molded brick cornice roofline supporting a flat roof.