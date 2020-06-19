2048 PINE STREET

Amenities

Centrally located in the heart of Rittenhouse, equidistant to Fitler Square and Graduate Hospital, this 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home will not last long! Step outside your door and you will enjoy Good Karma Cafe, Audrey Claire, Rittenhouse Hardware, Honey's Sit n Eat, Doobie's Bar, Ten Stone, and MORE! This home has an elegant charm with a decorative fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, mini split heating/cooling systems and ceiling fans. The kitchen has everything you need including plenty of cabinet space and breakfast bar, microwave, refrigerator and gas cooking. The bedrooms are spacious and offer an abundance of natural sunlight. Do not miss this opportunity!*Sorry, no pets