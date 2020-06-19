All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 4 2020 at 7:53 PM

2048 PINE STREET

2048 Pine Street · (215) 735-7368
Location

2048 Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,395

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2523 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
Centrally located in the heart of Rittenhouse, equidistant to Fitler Square and Graduate Hospital, this 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home will not last long! Step outside your door and you will enjoy Good Karma Cafe, Audrey Claire, Rittenhouse Hardware, Honey's Sit n Eat, Doobie's Bar, Ten Stone, and MORE! This home has an elegant charm with a decorative fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, mini split heating/cooling systems and ceiling fans. The kitchen has everything you need including plenty of cabinet space and breakfast bar, microwave, refrigerator and gas cooking. The bedrooms are spacious and offer an abundance of natural sunlight. Do not miss this opportunity!*Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2048 PINE STREET have any available units?
2048 PINE STREET has a unit available for $5,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2048 PINE STREET have?
Some of 2048 PINE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2048 PINE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2048 PINE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2048 PINE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2048 PINE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2048 PINE STREET offer parking?
No, 2048 PINE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2048 PINE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2048 PINE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2048 PINE STREET have a pool?
No, 2048 PINE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2048 PINE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2048 PINE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2048 PINE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2048 PINE STREET has units with dishwashers.
