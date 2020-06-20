All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 22 2020 at 6:59 PM

2047 S 23RD STREET

2047 South 23rd Street · (610) 574-7224
Location

2047 South 23rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
West Passyunk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION! Beautifully built home with unique and modern finishes. Unit #1 in duplex features 2 bi-level units each displaying 3 beds, 2 baths and an outdoor area (backyard or roof deck). Each main floor features a spacious living room with hardwood floors which can be found throughout the home, recessed lighting, with an open concept that opens up to your modern kitchen. Striking Grey style cabinets, white & grey countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a peninsula which has seating for 2 barstools make this kitchen a perfect area to cook and entertain your guests. Each Bedroom has been thoughtfully designed to include plenty of closet space. All baths are meticulously tiled with modern finishes. This home is right of the transportation line and it would be fantastic investment in a growing neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2047 S 23RD STREET have any available units?
2047 S 23RD STREET has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2047 S 23RD STREET have?
Some of 2047 S 23RD STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2047 S 23RD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2047 S 23RD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2047 S 23RD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2047 S 23RD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2047 S 23RD STREET offer parking?
No, 2047 S 23RD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2047 S 23RD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2047 S 23RD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2047 S 23RD STREET have a pool?
No, 2047 S 23RD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2047 S 23RD STREET have accessible units?
No, 2047 S 23RD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2047 S 23RD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2047 S 23RD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
