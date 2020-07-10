All apartments in Philadelphia
2044 N 18th St Unit 1
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

2044 N 18th St Unit 1

2044 North 18th Street · (833) 993-1949
Location

2044 North 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
North Central

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Apartment near Temple!
Minutes to Temple campus and surrounding fields/facilities, quick access to public transit BSL and Bus lines, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and more nearby.

Property Highlights:
- Washer/Dryer In-unit
- Central AC
- Private Fenced Patio
- Dishwasher
- Street Parking
- Tenant Pays All Utilities
- 3 Bedrooms
- 1 BR in Basement w/ Private Bath
- Ample Storage Throughout
- Cats and Small Dogs Case by Case

Available August 1st!
HIGHLIGHTS
- 3 Bedrooms
- laundry in unit
- central air

ADDITIONAL DETAILS

(RLNE5936584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2044 N 18th St Unit 1 have any available units?
2044 N 18th St Unit 1 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2044 N 18th St Unit 1 have?
Some of 2044 N 18th St Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2044 N 18th St Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2044 N 18th St Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2044 N 18th St Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2044 N 18th St Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2044 N 18th St Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 2044 N 18th St Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2044 N 18th St Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2044 N 18th St Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2044 N 18th St Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 2044 N 18th St Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2044 N 18th St Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 2044 N 18th St Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2044 N 18th St Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2044 N 18th St Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
