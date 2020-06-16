All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2041 Moravian St

2041 Moravian Street · (215) 515-0942
Location

2041 Moravian Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Center City West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $4000 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
As you enter this 120 year-old, brick rowhome, tucked away on a shabby-chic alley 1 and 1/2 blocks off of Rittenhouse Square, you will notice that every inch has been renovated exquisitely.

The kitchen is stocked with pots and pans, wine glasses, cups, plates, flatware, and cooking basics such as olive oil, salt, pepper etc. The master bedroom has a queen memory foam mattress, and a white noise machine if one finds the noises of the street too distracting. The smaller bedroom is very small but easily fits a twin bed, nightstand, chair and closet. Both bedrooms include sheets, down-alternative comforters and pillows with dust-covers.

The bathroom has soap, shampoo and conditioner, hairdryer and tabletop mirror. Towels are included.

1st floor: dining area, kitchen with quartz counters, dishwasher and garbage disposal, workspace, pantry and washer/dryer. Sliding glass doors open to a small private patio.

2nd floor: large bathroom with shower and double vanity, both bedrooms have ceiling fans in addition to a/c and lots of closet space.

The 3rd floor - 2 additional bedrooms, 1 additional bathroom. Both rooms have ceiling fans

(RLNE5645392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2041 Moravian St have any available units?
2041 Moravian St has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2041 Moravian St have?
Some of 2041 Moravian St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2041 Moravian St currently offering any rent specials?
2041 Moravian St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2041 Moravian St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2041 Moravian St is pet friendly.
Does 2041 Moravian St offer parking?
No, 2041 Moravian St does not offer parking.
Does 2041 Moravian St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2041 Moravian St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2041 Moravian St have a pool?
No, 2041 Moravian St does not have a pool.
Does 2041 Moravian St have accessible units?
No, 2041 Moravian St does not have accessible units.
Does 2041 Moravian St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2041 Moravian St has units with dishwashers.
