2041 Moravian St

Amenities

As you enter this 120 year-old, brick rowhome, tucked away on a shabby-chic alley 1 and 1/2 blocks off of Rittenhouse Square, you will notice that every inch has been renovated exquisitely.



The kitchen is stocked with pots and pans, wine glasses, cups, plates, flatware, and cooking basics such as olive oil, salt, pepper etc. The master bedroom has a queen memory foam mattress, and a white noise machine if one finds the noises of the street too distracting. The smaller bedroom is very small but easily fits a twin bed, nightstand, chair and closet. Both bedrooms include sheets, down-alternative comforters and pillows with dust-covers.



The bathroom has soap, shampoo and conditioner, hairdryer and tabletop mirror. Towels are included.



1st floor: dining area, kitchen with quartz counters, dishwasher and garbage disposal, workspace, pantry and washer/dryer. Sliding glass doors open to a small private patio.



2nd floor: large bathroom with shower and double vanity, both bedrooms have ceiling fans in addition to a/c and lots of closet space.



The 3rd floor - 2 additional bedrooms, 1 additional bathroom. Both rooms have ceiling fans



