Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:45 PM

2033 SPRUCE STREET

2033 Spruce Street · (215) 607-6007
Location

2033 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 4243 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This beautiful building is steps from Rittenhouse Square. No details has been spared in restoring this grand brownstone!! Enter into the grand foyer and feel the original old world charm of this breathtaking building. This restored unit is one of eight. This apartment contains all the amenities and quality finishes usually reserved for new condominium restorations; but these are available for rent! White Granite Counter Tops, solid wood cabinetry, Stainless Steel Appliances, Newly Renovated Bathrooms with Modern tiles, original refinished hardwood floors throughout, Central Air and built in speakers !! Laundry Room in the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2033 SPRUCE STREET have any available units?
2033 SPRUCE STREET has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2033 SPRUCE STREET have?
Some of 2033 SPRUCE STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2033 SPRUCE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2033 SPRUCE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2033 SPRUCE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2033 SPRUCE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2033 SPRUCE STREET offer parking?
No, 2033 SPRUCE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2033 SPRUCE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2033 SPRUCE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2033 SPRUCE STREET have a pool?
No, 2033 SPRUCE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2033 SPRUCE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2033 SPRUCE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2033 SPRUCE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2033 SPRUCE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
