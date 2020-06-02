2033 SPRUCE STREET

Amenities

This beautiful building is steps from Rittenhouse Square. No details has been spared in restoring this grand brownstone!! Enter into the grand foyer and feel the original old world charm of this breathtaking building. This restored unit is one of eight. This apartment contains all the amenities and quality finishes usually reserved for new condominium restorations; but these are available for rent! White Granite Counter Tops, solid wood cabinetry, Stainless Steel Appliances, Newly Renovated Bathrooms with Modern tiles, original refinished hardwood floors throughout, Central Air and built in speakers !! Laundry Room in the building.