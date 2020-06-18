Rent Calculator
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM
2025 ARCH STREET
2025 Arch Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2025 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Logan Square
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2025 ARCH STREET have any available units?
2025 ARCH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Philadelphia, PA
.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Philadelphia Rent Report
.
Is 2025 ARCH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2025 ARCH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 ARCH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2025 ARCH STREET is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Philadelphia
.
Does 2025 ARCH STREET offer parking?
No, 2025 ARCH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2025 ARCH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2025 ARCH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 ARCH STREET have a pool?
No, 2025 ARCH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2025 ARCH STREET have accessible units?
No, 2025 ARCH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 ARCH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2025 ARCH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2025 ARCH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2025 ARCH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
