Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

2020 Locust St - 2F

2020 Locust Street · (970) 948-7118
Location

2020 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
AVAILABLE JULY 1 2021
Beautiful, high-end rehab 2015 centrally located in Rittenhouse Square, just steps from the Square itself. This sunny, spacious one bedroom features granite countertops & stainless appliances including dishwasher & microwave in the kitchen and hardwood floors throughout. Central air, gas cooking. Laundry & small outdoor space.

One year minimum. First & last month rent and security to move in. Pets negotiable. Tenant pays electric & cooking gas.

Member of ownership is a licensed PA real estate salesperson
***Location, Location, Location, 99 Walk Score****

The building is located just steps from Rittenhouse Square Park Entire building was fully rehabbed in 2015. All units have: high ceilings, hardwood floors, central air, high end kitchens with dishwashers. Most units feature their own washer dryer & microwave. Secured video entry. Close to restaurants, shopping, SEPTA (subway, regional rail train, trolly, busses) , shopping. University City (UPenn/Drexel) / Hahnemann, Thomas Jefferson University,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 Locust St - 2F have any available units?
2020 Locust St - 2F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 Locust St - 2F have?
Some of 2020 Locust St - 2F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 Locust St - 2F currently offering any rent specials?
2020 Locust St - 2F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 Locust St - 2F pet-friendly?
Yes, 2020 Locust St - 2F is pet friendly.
Does 2020 Locust St - 2F offer parking?
No, 2020 Locust St - 2F does not offer parking.
Does 2020 Locust St - 2F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2020 Locust St - 2F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 Locust St - 2F have a pool?
No, 2020 Locust St - 2F does not have a pool.
Does 2020 Locust St - 2F have accessible units?
No, 2020 Locust St - 2F does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 Locust St - 2F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2020 Locust St - 2F has units with dishwashers.
