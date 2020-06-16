2020 Locust St - 2F

Amenities
AVAILABLE JULY 1 2021
Beautiful, high-end rehab 2015 centrally located in Rittenhouse Square, just steps from the Square itself. This sunny, spacious one bedroom features granite countertops & stainless appliances including dishwasher & microwave in the kitchen and hardwood floors throughout. Central air, gas cooking. Laundry & small outdoor space.
One year minimum. First & last month rent and security to move in. Pets negotiable. Tenant pays electric & cooking gas.
Member of ownership is a licensed PA real estate salesperson
***Location, Location, Location, 99 Walk Score****
The building is located just steps from Rittenhouse Square Park Entire building was fully rehabbed in 2015. All units have: high ceilings, hardwood floors, central air, high end kitchens with dishwashers. Most units feature their own washer dryer & microwave. Secured video entry. Close to restaurants, shopping, SEPTA (subway, regional rail train, trolly, busses) , shopping. University City (UPenn/Drexel) / Hahnemann, Thomas Jefferson University,