202 S 41st St

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher some paid utils microwave range oven

Three stories - 3 bathrooms - Near EVERYTHING! - easy walk to campus OR enjoy the free shuttle service - with your own private backyard!!! Any way you look at it, this is a great deal!

Campus Apartments provides an affordable and private home away from home where students can live and study in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Serving 5 area universities including University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University, Campus Apartments is located on the western perimeter of UPENN's campus! Whether you ride your bike, walk, or take the LUCY, you can live the off-campus lifestyle and never be too far from campus facilities. More houses available, call for details! !



No Pets Allowed



