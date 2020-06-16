All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

202 S 41st St

202 South 41st Street · (215) 382-1300
Location

202 South 41st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Spruce Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

9 Bedrooms

Unit 9 Bedroom House · Avail. now

$8,900

Click to see floorplan

9 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Three stories - 3 bathrooms - Near EVERYTHING! - easy walk to campus OR enjoy the free shuttle service - with your own private backyard!!! Any way you look at it, this is a great deal!
Campus Apartments provides an affordable and private home away from home where students can live and study in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Serving 5 area universities including University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University, Campus Apartments is located on the western perimeter of UPENN's campus! Whether you ride your bike, walk, or take the LUCY, you can live the off-campus lifestyle and never be too far from campus facilities. More houses available, call for details! !

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1042240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 S 41st St have any available units?
202 S 41st St has a unit available for $8,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 S 41st St have?
Some of 202 S 41st St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 S 41st St currently offering any rent specials?
202 S 41st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 S 41st St pet-friendly?
No, 202 S 41st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 202 S 41st St offer parking?
No, 202 S 41st St does not offer parking.
Does 202 S 41st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 S 41st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 S 41st St have a pool?
No, 202 S 41st St does not have a pool.
Does 202 S 41st St have accessible units?
No, 202 S 41st St does not have accessible units.
Does 202 S 41st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 S 41st St has units with dishwashers.
