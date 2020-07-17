2017 Spruce Street 3f

Amenities

Unit 3f Available 08/04/20 Beatuful One bed for Aug on 20th and Spruce - Property Id: 303025



This one-bedroom apartment, situated on the 3rd floor of a brownstone walk-up, is located on the idyllic 2000 block of Spruce Street. Lined with beautiful brownstones, this desirable, picturesque block offers you proximity to all of the action in the prime Rittenhouse Square neighborhood while still maintaining its pristine charm. The apartment is lined with beautiful hardwood floors and feels open and spacious with its high ceilings.

Building Features

Small, vintage building; newly-renovated common areas; on site, coin-operated laundry; 24/7 on-call service; 24/7 front-door video surveillance; secured entry; a front-door intercom; and cable-ready units.



Neighborhood Features

The apartment is located in Rittenhouse Square. Home to some of the city's most popular outdoor markets and exhibits, prime shopping, alluring cultural institutions, and buzzed-about restaurants, it's no wonder this neighborhood's appeal extends far and wide.

