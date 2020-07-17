All apartments in Philadelphia
2017 Spruce Street 3f
2017 Spruce Street 3f

2017 Spruce Street · (215) 834-2775
Location

2017 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3f · Avail. Aug 4

$1,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 3f Available 08/04/20 Beatuful One bed for Aug on 20th and Spruce - Property Id: 303025

This one-bedroom apartment, situated on the 3rd floor of a brownstone walk-up, is located on the idyllic 2000 block of Spruce Street. Lined with beautiful brownstones, this desirable, picturesque block offers you proximity to all of the action in the prime Rittenhouse Square neighborhood while still maintaining its pristine charm. The apartment is lined with beautiful hardwood floors and feels open and spacious with its high ceilings.
Building Features
Small, vintage building; newly-renovated common areas; on site, coin-operated laundry; 24/7 on-call service; 24/7 front-door video surveillance; secured entry; a front-door intercom; and cable-ready units.

Neighborhood Features
The apartment is located in Rittenhouse Square. Home to some of the city's most popular outdoor markets and exhibits, prime shopping, alluring cultural institutions, and buzzed-about restaurants, it's no wonder this neighborhood's appeal extends far and wide.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303025
Property Id 303025

(RLNE5869109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 Spruce Street 3f have any available units?
2017 Spruce Street 3f has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2017 Spruce Street 3f have?
Some of 2017 Spruce Street 3f's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2017 Spruce Street 3f currently offering any rent specials?
2017 Spruce Street 3f is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 Spruce Street 3f pet-friendly?
Yes, 2017 Spruce Street 3f is pet friendly.
Does 2017 Spruce Street 3f offer parking?
No, 2017 Spruce Street 3f does not offer parking.
Does 2017 Spruce Street 3f have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2017 Spruce Street 3f does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 Spruce Street 3f have a pool?
No, 2017 Spruce Street 3f does not have a pool.
Does 2017 Spruce Street 3f have accessible units?
No, 2017 Spruce Street 3f does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 Spruce Street 3f have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2017 Spruce Street 3f has units with dishwashers.
