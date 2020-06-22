2013 S 11th St Fl 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This newly renovated apartment home is conveniently located in Passyunk Square!



The kitchen in this home is an absolute stunner! Accompanied with granite counter tops, modern oak cabinets, a custom tiled back splash, and stainless steel appliances! The kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, microwave, gas stove, and dishwasher! The window in this kitchen gives off great natural lighting!



The flooring throughout the home is a beautiful dark stained engendered hardwood. Each bedroom is greatly sized with custom closets and shelving! The bathroom is an absolute gem! It's finished with marble tiling and soaking tub/ shower! The washer and dryer is also located in the bathroom!



Small pets under 25lbs welcome with additional deposit!



To set up a showing of this property, please contact Kevin with Bay Management Group at 484-798-7962 or email Kshishko@bmgphilly.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia



(RLNE5857880)