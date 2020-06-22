All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

2013 S 11th St Fl 2

2013 South 11th Street · (267) 214-4297
Location

2013 South 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
East Passyunk Crossing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1400 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This newly renovated apartment home is conveniently located in Passyunk Square!

The kitchen in this home is an absolute stunner! Accompanied with granite counter tops, modern oak cabinets, a custom tiled back splash, and stainless steel appliances! The kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, microwave, gas stove, and dishwasher! The window in this kitchen gives off great natural lighting!

The flooring throughout the home is a beautiful dark stained engendered hardwood. Each bedroom is greatly sized with custom closets and shelving! The bathroom is an absolute gem! It's finished with marble tiling and soaking tub/ shower! The washer and dryer is also located in the bathroom!

Small pets under 25lbs welcome with additional deposit!

To set up a showing of this property, please contact Kevin with Bay Management Group at 484-798-7962 or email Kshishko@bmgphilly.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia

(RLNE5857880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2013 S 11th St Fl 2 have any available units?
2013 S 11th St Fl 2 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2013 S 11th St Fl 2 have?
Some of 2013 S 11th St Fl 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2013 S 11th St Fl 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2013 S 11th St Fl 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 S 11th St Fl 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2013 S 11th St Fl 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2013 S 11th St Fl 2 offer parking?
No, 2013 S 11th St Fl 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2013 S 11th St Fl 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2013 S 11th St Fl 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 S 11th St Fl 2 have a pool?
No, 2013 S 11th St Fl 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2013 S 11th St Fl 2 have accessible units?
No, 2013 S 11th St Fl 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 S 11th St Fl 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2013 S 11th St Fl 2 has units with dishwashers.
