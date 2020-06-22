All apartments in Philadelphia
2003 Fairmount Ave. - 4

2003 Fairmount Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2003 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Francisville

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This ia a great little apartment located directly on Fairmount Ave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 Fairmount Ave. - 4 have any available units?
2003 Fairmount Ave. - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2003 Fairmount Ave. - 4 have?
Some of 2003 Fairmount Ave. - 4's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2003 Fairmount Ave. - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
2003 Fairmount Ave. - 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 Fairmount Ave. - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 2003 Fairmount Ave. - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2003 Fairmount Ave. - 4 offer parking?
No, 2003 Fairmount Ave. - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 2003 Fairmount Ave. - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2003 Fairmount Ave. - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 Fairmount Ave. - 4 have a pool?
No, 2003 Fairmount Ave. - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 2003 Fairmount Ave. - 4 have accessible units?
No, 2003 Fairmount Ave. - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 Fairmount Ave. - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2003 Fairmount Ave. - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
