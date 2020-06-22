Rent Calculator
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2003 Fairmount Ave. - 4
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
2003 Fairmount Ave. - 4
2003 Fairmount Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2003 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Francisville
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This ia a great little apartment located directly on Fairmount Ave.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2003 Fairmount Ave. - 4 have any available units?
2003 Fairmount Ave. - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Philadelphia, PA
.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Philadelphia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2003 Fairmount Ave. - 4 have?
Some of 2003 Fairmount Ave. - 4's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2003 Fairmount Ave. - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
2003 Fairmount Ave. - 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 Fairmount Ave. - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 2003 Fairmount Ave. - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Philadelphia
.
Does 2003 Fairmount Ave. - 4 offer parking?
No, 2003 Fairmount Ave. - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 2003 Fairmount Ave. - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2003 Fairmount Ave. - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 Fairmount Ave. - 4 have a pool?
No, 2003 Fairmount Ave. - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 2003 Fairmount Ave. - 4 have accessible units?
No, 2003 Fairmount Ave. - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 Fairmount Ave. - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2003 Fairmount Ave. - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
