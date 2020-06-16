All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:24 AM

20 N 51st St

20 North 51st Street · (267) 736-3603
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20 North 51st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139
Dunlap

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Experience city-living in this beautiful, fully renovated apartment featuring 2 bedrooms and one bathroom. with living space to enjoy. The interior of this property makes it feel completely brand new! You will be delighted with the very open floor plan, ideal for entertaining family and friends. Gorgeous vinyl floors and recessed lighting throughout, plenty of natural sunlight and 9 Ft high ceilings create a warm and inviting feeling. Your large, eat-in kitchen is a wonderful space to create your culinary delights equipped with granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, which include refrigerator, gas range dryer and washer . You have direct access to the rear yard to enjoy your morning coffee, grill or entertain. There is a convenient brand new.The place floor features two spacious bedrooms and one full bathroom. The home has been renovated and includes all new plumbing, new electric, new heater, new central air conditioning, new hot water heater and new roof. contact me for more details and make your appointment today
2677363603 zohar

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 N 51st St have any available units?
20 N 51st St has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 N 51st St have?
Some of 20 N 51st St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 N 51st St currently offering any rent specials?
20 N 51st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 N 51st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 N 51st St is pet friendly.
Does 20 N 51st St offer parking?
No, 20 N 51st St does not offer parking.
Does 20 N 51st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 N 51st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 N 51st St have a pool?
No, 20 N 51st St does not have a pool.
Does 20 N 51st St have accessible units?
No, 20 N 51st St does not have accessible units.
Does 20 N 51st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 N 51st St has units with dishwashers.
