20 N 51st St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Experience city-living in this beautiful, fully renovated apartment featuring 2 bedrooms and one bathroom. with living space to enjoy. The interior of this property makes it feel completely brand new! You will be delighted with the very open floor plan, ideal for entertaining family and friends. Gorgeous vinyl floors and recessed lighting throughout, plenty of natural sunlight and 9 Ft high ceilings create a warm and inviting feeling. Your large, eat-in kitchen is a wonderful space to create your culinary delights equipped with granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, which include refrigerator, gas range dryer and washer . You have direct access to the rear yard to enjoy your morning coffee, grill or entertain. There is a convenient brand new.The place floor features two spacious bedrooms and one full bathroom. The home has been renovated and includes all new plumbing, new electric, new heater, new central air conditioning, new hot water heater and new roof. contact me for more details and make your appointment today

2677363603 zohar