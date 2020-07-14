1934 Waverly Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning bike storage courtyard some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly courtyard bike storage dogs allowed

Check out the virtual tour (copy link to your browser)!!

https://www.dropbox.com/s/bj6oolhuha3hjtm/1616%20B5%202020.mp4?dl=0



Cozy one bedroom apartment in Rittenhouse/Fitler Square area available in Now! This apartment has an open layout, living room/kitchen combo, and hardwood floors throughout!



Good closet space and good sunlight!



Newer kitchen with modern fixtures and appliances.



Cats allowed.



There is a window A/C unit provided.



Heat and hot water included in the rent, tenant pays electricity.



Laundry and storage on site. Enclosed and secure courtyard complex with a fountain, bike rack, picnic table and many gardens!



The complex is located within a few blocks of both Rittenhouse and Fitler Square Parks. Also Close to Dry Cleaner, Hardware Store and lots of shopping and Dining!



Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $1,295.00

Contact us to schedule a showing.