Philadelphia, PA
1934 Waverly Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:42 PM

1934 Waverly Street

1934 Waverly Street · (215) 703-2889
Location

1934 Waverly Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit E208 · Avail. now

$1,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
bike storage
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
bike storage
dogs allowed
Check out the virtual tour (copy link to your browser)!!
https://www.dropbox.com/s/bj6oolhuha3hjtm/1616%20B5%202020.mp4?dl=0

Cozy one bedroom apartment in Rittenhouse/Fitler Square area available in Now! This apartment has an open layout, living room/kitchen combo, and hardwood floors throughout!

Good closet space and good sunlight!

Newer kitchen with modern fixtures and appliances.

Cats allowed.

There is a window A/C unit provided.

Heat and hot water included in the rent, tenant pays electricity.

Laundry and storage on site. Enclosed and secure courtyard complex with a fountain, bike rack, picnic table and many gardens!

The complex is located within a few blocks of both Rittenhouse and Fitler Square Parks. Also Close to Dry Cleaner, Hardware Store and lots of shopping and Dining!

Smoking: No

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,295.00
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1934 Waverly Street have any available units?
1934 Waverly Street has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1934 Waverly Street have?
Some of 1934 Waverly Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1934 Waverly Street currently offering any rent specials?
1934 Waverly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1934 Waverly Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1934 Waverly Street is pet friendly.
Does 1934 Waverly Street offer parking?
No, 1934 Waverly Street does not offer parking.
Does 1934 Waverly Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1934 Waverly Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1934 Waverly Street have a pool?
No, 1934 Waverly Street does not have a pool.
Does 1934 Waverly Street have accessible units?
No, 1934 Waverly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1934 Waverly Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1934 Waverly Street does not have units with dishwashers.
